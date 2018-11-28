IGCommodityChat: The Murky Future of Oil

- IG presents the next instalment of ‘IG Commodity Chat’ – a series of live discussions focused on commodity markets
- Our second chat will look at possible trends in the oil market
- Presenter Sara Walker will be joined by industry advisor Malcolm Graham-Wood and IHS Markit’s director of oil, Spencer Welch
- Watch live on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube at 1pm (UK time) on Thursday 29 November
- Viewers can submit questions for the Q&A using #IGCommodityChat on social media
The future of the oil market has increasingly been called into question as a variety of factors continue to impact global supply and demand, including US sanctions against Iran and the negotiations between OPEC and non-OPEC nations.
However, the largest driving force of change is the rise of renewable energies. The growth of investment in alternative energies has started to cause oil companies to reconsider their role in the future of energy production, and we are already seeing adjustments to supply and demand forecasts.
With so many questions about the future of oil, trading provider IG is taking a look at what trends we might start seeing in the oil market. The firm’s presenter Sara Walker will be speaking to industry experts Malcolm Graham-Wood and Spencer Welch to discuss a range of topics including:
- How the agreement between OPEC and non-OPEC countries will influence oil supply
- The effect of political sanctions on oil producing countries
- How the emergence of alternative energy sources has impacted the oil market
- How the flotation of the Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Aramco) will affect the oil market
There will be a live Q&A during the session, so viewers can put forward any topics they’d like Malcolm and Spencer to discuss, or any questions they want answered. They can post questions to the #IGCommodityChat Community page, or by using #IGCommodityChat on Twitter or Facebook.
To watch the live video stream, tune in at 1pm (UK time) on Thursday 29 November via IG’s trading platform, or the company’s YouTube, Facebook or Twitter pages. For more information, please contact Irene Castaneda (irene.castaneda@ig.com).
About IG: IG empowers informed, decisive, adventurous people to access opportunities in over 15,000 financial markets. With a strong focus on innovation and technology, the company puts client needs at the heart of everything it does.
IG’s vision is to be a global leader in retail trading and investments. Established in 1974 as the world’s first financial spread betting firm, it continued leading the way by launching the world’s first online and iPhone trading services.
IG is now an award-winning, multi-platform trading company, the world’s No.1 provider of CFDs* and a global leader in forex. It provides leveraged services with negative balance protection, and offers an execution-only share dealing service in the UK, Australia, Germany, France, Ireland, Austria and the Netherlands. IG has recently launched a range of affordable, fully managed investment portfolios, to provide a comprehensive offering to investors and active traders.
It is a member of the FTSE 250, with offices across Europe, Africa, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East – plus the US, where it offers on-exchange limited risk derivatives via the Nadex brand.
Risk warning: Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 79% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading spread bets and CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work, and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
*Based on revenue excluding FX (published financial statements, February 2018); for forex based on number of primary relationships with FX traders (Investment Trends UK Leveraged Trading Report released August 2018).