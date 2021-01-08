Are you a car lover and want to buy a family car within your stipulated budget, then there are two best options in front of you? You can buy any one of those to get the required car of your choice. Hyundai Venue Vs. Kia Sonet is the two most efficient family cars that you can select as per your requirement. Many car buyers have their mixed opinion about these two cars. Some say that Hyundai Venue is the best while some say that Kia Sonet is the best car for them.
You need to decide which one is the best for you so that you can get the quality car as per your choice. There are several important facts that you need to take care of there before you make your decision to buy the best car of your choice to fulfil your requirement.
Main Point of Difference Between Hyundai Venue & Kia Sonet
There are several points of difference between Hyundai Venue & Kia Sonet that many people are not aware of adequately. You can buy any of them, but before that, you must consider several essential specifications and the features of these two cars before you buy any one of them as per your requirements.
1.Difference on the Basis of Price
Automobile industry is one of the biggest industries right now in the world compared to others. Astonishing car design, advanced features and great branding techniques have taken this industry to a whole new level.
You need to consider several points of difference while you want to buy the Hyundai Venue & Kia Sonet. The prime and the most important point of difference is based on price.
Hyundai Venue
The current price of Hyundai Venue ranges from 6.76 lakh to 11.66lakh.
Kia Sonet
The current price of Kia Sonet ranges from 6.72lakh to 13lakh.
Hence, from the price comparison above you have got the idea that Kia sonnet can provide you with affordable car prices to help you in buying your first dream car. Apart from these, you can re-estimate your budget before you are making the buying decisions to buy any of these two cars of your choice.
2.Power & Torque
After the price, the power and the torque of the car is the most important thing of consideration that you must take care off.
Power & Torque of Hyundai Venue along with Engine Specifications
- Hyundai Venue torque is 240.26nm@ 1500-2750rpm
- The Emission Norm Compliance of this car is BS-VI.
- The Type of Engine used in this car is Kappa 1.0L Turbo GDI petrol.
- The maximum torque of this car is 113.76nm @1500-4000rpm.
- Gear Box- 6 speed.
- The engine displacement is 998CC
- The type of drive it comprises is FWD.
- The transmission can be manual or automatic.
- The power of this car is 118.35bhp @6000rpm.
- It comprises of 3 cylinders.
Power & Torque of Kia Sonet along with Engine specifications are as follows
- Kia Sonet torque is 172nm @ 1500-4000rpm.
- The Emission Norm compliance of this car is similar to Hyundai Venue i.e. BS-VI.
- The type of Engine used in this car is G1.0, T-GDI.
- The maximum torque of this car is 172nm@ 1500-4000rpm.
- The Gear Box of this car is 7speed.
- The Engine displacement is 998CC.
- The type of Drive it comprises is FWD.
- The transmission type of this car is Automatic.
- The power of this car is 118.35bhp @@6000rpm.
- It comprises of 3 Cylinders.
3.Mileage
The Mileage of The Kia Sonet is more than that of the Hyundai Venue. The Mileage of Kia Sonet is 18.3Kmpl and the Mileage of Hyundai Venue is 18.15Kmpl. It will help you to understand the core point of the differences between these two cars on which you can easily bank upon your investment.
The Mileage of the car plays a crucial role while you are selecting any car of your choice from the showroom. Suppose you are comparing Hyundai Venue Vs. Kia Sonet then the Mileage is one of the crucial factors that you must take care of. You need to understand each and everything to get better results. You cannot neglect any point that may bother you the most. Make sure that you cover each and every point.
4. Driving Range
The driving range of the Kia Sonet is 828, which means it can run both in battery and in Petrol. But in the case of the Hyundai Venue, the driving range is nil, which means it can run only in Petrol. Hence, this small but the added features of Kia Sonet can help you to achieve your required driving range to make the right choice of your car. Make sure that you have invested in the right place and have selected the best car for yourself. You need to keep your focus steady while you are selecting the dream car of your choice. It is better for you that you must not take the chances on your choice of purchasing the car.
5.Height & Width
There has been a considerable amount of difference between the height and the width of the car. The height of the car is 1674mm in the case of the Kia Sonet, whereas, in the case of Hyundai Venue, the height is 1590mm. The width of the car is 1770mm in the case of Hyundai Venue, whereas, in the case of Kia Sonnet, the width is 1790. This is one of the vital aspects that you must consider while you are buying the dream car of your choice.
6. Boot Space & Fuel Type
The boot space determines the level of comfort that you can enjoy while you are riding a car.
Boot Space of Hyundai Venue
- The Boot space of the Hyundai Venue is 350 liters.
- The Fuel Type of this car is Petrol.
Boot Space of Kia Sonet
- The booth space of Kia Sonet is 392 liters.
- The Fuel Type of Kia Sonet is Petrol.
Hence, from the boot space comparison, you have got the idea of which car is the best for you.
Conclusion
Hence, from the above discussion, it has become very clear that if you want to buy the car of any brand, you must make a proper comparison of it. You can even ask the experts if you need suggestions. There are many community pages on social media based on automobile hobbies. And you can definitely join those groups and use one of the pros of social media in the right way.
Both Hyundai and Kia Sonet have some lucrative features in them, and you need to consider these facts before you make your buying decision. Make sure that you have made the right decision while choosing the car of your choice. Do not make any rush while you are aiming the buy the desired car of your choice. Check all the important aspects that may bother you while you will be riding the car. You need to consider every point before you make your buying decision.