It’s important to change your passwords regularly, though there is no standard rule. But most experts agree that it’s a good idea to change your passwords at least once every 90 days. Unfortunately, it can be a challenge to update your passwords regularly, especially if you have many accounts.
The good news is that with a password generator, it can be safer and easier to update your accounts every 90 days. You need to create strong passwords to prevent unauthorized individuals from accessing them. This article discusses how you can create a strong password.
Changing your password
Some studies have indicated that millions of passwords are stolen each week, and the number increased during the COVID-19 pandemic. Today, there are billions of username and password combinations on the web. Changing your passwords can make a difference when it comes to keeping your accounts safe, but they need to be strong.
You should note that some stolen passwords can be exploited quite quickly while others may be leveraged a few months later. Therefore, changing your passwords can foil several months of work done by cybercriminals. In most cases, this can lead them to focus on other passwords.
When you change your passwords, it makes them more secure, but you need to use unique or randomly generated passwords. Also, you must update your valuable accounts regularly to keep them more secure.
Scheduled password changes can be overwhelming when you don’t have the right tools for the work. Most software solutions cannot be effective when the user doesn’t have the right tools. This is why most people don’t like to change and memorize new passwords. You need to use a password generator to help you change your passwords. You can find some reputable password generators on the market. Therefore, if you desire to change your passwords, it is a good idea to visit https://passwordgeneratory.com/.
Creating strong passwords
If the account that you are using accepts symbols, then you can generate a random and long string of digits, symbols, and letters to make your password more secure. You can remember your password by creating a passphrase. Remember that a passphrase refers to a string of words that have a few number and symbol substitutions, making them easier to remember but quite hard to guess.
One of the reasons why paraphrases are effective is because a longer password tends to be stronger than a shorter one. Therefore, avoid using lines from poems, song lyrics, or anything that may be available in a Google search.
Some people also don’t like changing their passwords because it takes time to do it. After all, it’s a manual process, but with a password generator, it can be an easy process.
Modern software can easily crack some passwords. The key to creating a strong password is to make sure that you avoid personal information and passwords. If a person targets you, they can search social media and the internet for personal information. Personal information includes birthdays, names of pets, and many more. Hence, you should avoid such personal information when creating your password.