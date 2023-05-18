How to Sell Your House More Quickly

Whether you’re looking to move to a new area, upsize, downsize, or just want a change, moving house is a big undertaking. One of the most stressful parts can be trying to sell your house. The last thing you want is delays when you’re ready to move on.
You’ll want to make sure you sell your house quickly, without having to lower the price significantly. Don’t worry, there are plenty of ways that you can make your property more desirable. Here are our top tips on selling your home fast.
Give the right first impression
Whatever you’re selling, first impressions really do matter. Many potential buyers will put a great deal of emphasis on their first impression of a house. While it might not be enough to secure the sale, a buyer could walk away if they have a bad first impression. This means you need to literally work on the initial elements buyers will see, such as the front yard, the front door, the roof, flowerbeds, and anything else at the front of your house. Make sure that the lawn and plants are well cared for, and make sure the house looks neat and tidy as you approach.
Make sure the house is well lit
Even if you prefer your house to feel cozy, the best way to show off a house is with lots of light. This means that you want to clean the windows, put up mirrors and turn lamps on even in the daytime. Also, be sure to have attractive art lighting to brighten up walls with pictures or paintings and make the most of these focal points. Even though you’ll probably be taking your lights with you when you leave, a well-lit home helps buyers see the potential and experience the inviting atmosphere of the property.
Keep it warm
You want buyers to feel comfortable in your house so they can imagine themselves living there. Among other things, you want to make sure that the house is warm enough when people visit. If your viewers are shivering, they’ll associate the house with feeling uncomfortable, and it could put some people off. Plus, they might wonder if it’s so cold because the house is too expensive to heat!
Pick the right selling time
You can’t always control when you try to sell a house, but if you can, you should pick a good selling time. It’s often easier to sell houses in the spring because people are looking ahead to the rest of the year and are more likely to be doing viewings in the warm weather. Fewer sales happen in the winter because no one wants to move house in the colder parts of the year, especially not around the festive season. Of course, you also need to make sure you’re selling at the right time for you.
Touch up the paint
A simple trick to make your house look more appealing is to touch up the paintwork. Making sure your paintwork is neat and tidy can make buyers more enthusiastic as it’s one less thing they have to worry about when they move in. If your walls, skirting boards, and cupboards are generally in good condition, you might get away with just doing a paint touch-up but don’t be afraid to repaint whole walls if you have to.
Clear out the clutter
There’s a reason show homes look quite bare. They’re meant to resemble a blank canvas that people can put their own imprint on. For a similar effect, you should consider de-cluttering your house. You don’t have to aim for a completely minimalist look, and buyers will be aware that you live there so they won’t expect it to be empty. Try to find a middle ground where the house looks neat and tidy but still has some personality.
Consider sights, sounds and smells
Many of these tips cover how things look, so you’re probably already aware of the sights, but consider how the house sounds and smells to potential buyers. Avoid having the TV on loudly during viewings, or playing loud music, to create a calm atmosphere for viewers. Also, eliminate the cause of any unpleasant smells. You’ll need to make sure bins are emptied and that drains aren’t blocked.
Do a deep clean
Last but not least, always do a deep clean when you’re looking to sell your house. Let’s be honest, we all make some concessions when trying to clean. But when you’re trying to sell the house, it’s worth putting in the extra hours to clean properly. Or, you can hire a professional cleaning service.
Selling your house quickly: Summary
Selling your house is all about making it as appealing as possible. This means making sure it’s clean, well-lit, uncluttered, and generally looks great inside and out. If you follow these tips you’ll have a better chance of selling your property quickly without having to reduce your asking price.