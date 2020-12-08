How to Save Money at the Car Wash

The United States Census Bureau has reported that there are over 100,000 car wash facilities in the U.S., which bring in $5.8 billion in revenue. Many Americans love driving a car that looks sharp, and they’re willing to pay for it. However, there is a limit to how much some people are willing or able to spend.
The cheapest way to keep your car clean is to wash it yourself at home. For many people, that is simply not an option. You may live in an apartment or condo where it’s not possible or convenient. Some homeowners’ associations prohibit residents from washing their vehicles on the premises. You may also have a busy lifestyle so you just can’t find the time.
If you’re looking for ways to save money while you keep your car looking great, keep reading. In this article, you’ll learn how you can save money while protecting your car’s resale value.
5 Tips That’ll Help You Save
Use these five tricks to save money and enjoy all the benefits a drive-through cleaning offers. It is the easiest and most convenient way to economically wash your car.
1. Soak in the Joy
The short amount of time and money you’ll spend on taking advantage of the presoak is well worth it. The prewash allows the prewash solution to loosen dirt particles so they do not cling to the car’s surface. Without this step, dirt is smeared across the car during the washing stage. It is recommended that drivers always use a car wash that offers presoaking.
2. Get Your Extras
Sometimes, it can feel overwhelming choosing which wash you’d like. The best tactic is to choose minimally and spoil your car once in a while. Extras like wheel cleaning and spray-on wax are the finishing touches that will leave your car looking incredible.
Undercarriage cleaning can prevent damage that is caused by the elements. If you live in an area where your car is exposed to a lot of salt and grime, you don’t want to skip this important step.
3. Going Touchless May Be Safer
If you have an expensive car, a touchless car wash may be the option for you. Touchless facilities rely on chemicals to remove dirt particles from the automobile rather than abrasion. However, this doesn’t mean car washes that use brushes will damage your car. If the brushes are well-maintained, they are harmless to your vehicle.
4. Brushes Are More Effective
Touchless may be safer, but car washes that use brushes will get your car cleaner. For a sparkling car, it might be wise to switch between touchless and brush-based. The abrasion from the brushes will gently remove the dirt particles that chemical spraying can’t. Foam brushes are safe and can reach areas that are difficult to clean, such as mirrors.
5. Look for a Location That’s Well-Maintained
Although it’s important to never judge a book by its cover, the way a car wash facility looks often indicates how well the equipment is maintained. Cleaner businesses demonstrate a commitment to the customers and suggest the instruments are well cared for. In most cases, consumers won’t have to worry about malfunctions or harmful brushes.
Similarly, be on the lookout for signs that a business security system is in use. Cameras and other security measures reduce the likelihood of your cash or credit card information will be stolen.
Monthly Memberships: The Ultimate Money-Saver
By far, the best way to save money at the car wash is by patronizing a facility that offers monthly memberships. You will be able to choose the level of membership that is right for your needs and visit the car wash as often as you’d like. Many membership apps offer discounts and loyalty programs that will help you make the most of your car wash budget.
When you’re choosing a car wash, if you want to save, look for a company that uses automated car wash payment systems. These systems allow car washes to cut down on their overhead. This saves them money, and they will then pass these savings on to you.