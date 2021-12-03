How to Minimize Your Risks When Playing Blackjack

Blackjack is, without a doubt, one of the most exciting games of chance that any punter can play. Thanks to its high-stakes, fast-paced gameplay, and simple rules, blackjack is still one of the most popular games around.
There are plenty of people who make a living playing blackjack professionally. If you enjoy the lightning-fast thrill of gambling, then blackjack is the game for you, but before you get started, let’s take a look at the game’s rules.
Rules of blackjack
- Each hand consists of 2 cards that the dealer hands out.
- Players can choose to either “hit,” “stay,” or “surrender” after they receive 2 cards.
- The game’s objective is to get a value higher than the dealer’s hand or hit 21.
- “Picture” cards, i.e., Ks, Qs, Js, and the first ace, are worth 10 points.
- If a player’s deck consists of a “picture” card and an ace, they automatically hit 21.
- Going above the number 21 means that you’ve gone “bust” and have lost the round – the same rule applies to dealers.
- The first card dealt will always be face-up while the remaining cards are dealt face-down.
While blackjack is reliant mainly on chance, there is still an element of skill and strategy involved. To help you out, we’ve put together a list of the best ways for you to minimize your risk when playing blackjack.
So, take a seat, get yourself comfortable, and let’s look at how you can minimize your risks when playing blackjack.
Learn how to count cards
As blackjack is a game of pure percentages, players are usually left at the mercy of the draw, But this doesn’t mean that a skilled player can’t tilt the odds in their favour by counting cards.
Simply put, counting cards is a blackjack strategy used to determine if the house has the edge over the player by keeping a running count of the types of cards that have already been dealt.
Card counting is an effective and proven strategy for winning at blackjack – a fact to which the MIT blackjack team can attest.
By learning how to count cards, you will be able to make significantly better decisions when it comes to placing your bets and, at the same time, reduce your risk exposure.
Never over-bet
Greed is the gambler’s worst enemy, and it has caused more than one player to lose it all at the blackjack tables. This is why you should never over-bet no matter how lucky you’re feeling.
Remember: a few lucky hands don’t mean that your time has come and that it’s time to go big, far from it.
What you should do instead is stay consistent and keep moving forwards. Don’t forget that the higher you’re betting, the higher the risk of you losing it all.
Instead, keep things tight and play consistently; gambling is all about playing the long game and not taking insane risks.
Don’t chase your money
Another reason why players sometimes lose it all is that they get caught up chasing their money.
Let’s face it; everyone hates losing, and we will often do anything to avoid dealing with the pain of losing. But this is where things get dangerous.
A player who’s been hit with a string of losses will naturally want to get their money back. As a result, they keep making larger bets to recoup some of their losses. They tell themselves that the next round will be their last, and they just need one good hand to get it all back.
In the end, what they’re left with is a massive dent in their wallet and nothing else to show.
So, the next time you hit a losing streak, call it quits and walk away. That way, you can minimize your losses for the day and strategize for the next session.
If you don’t feel like heading home, go for a walk or have a cold drink to give your mind time to clear itself.
Set your goals and have a stop-loss point
Another thing that any blackjack player should have is a set of goals for the day. For example, you aim to earn $500 for the day and have a stop-loss point where you’ll stop playing if you lose more than 10% of your bankroll.
This reduces the risk of you losing your winnings by trying to bet on “one more hand”, and stops you from gambling everything away.
The purpose of this exercise is to set limitations for you as a player. This calls for a tremendous amount of self-discipline but will most definitely pay off in the long run.
While these tips are a sure fire way to minimize your risk exposure, always remember to gamble responsibly and stay within your limit. Only bet when you have enough disposable income to play.