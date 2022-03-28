How to Make Saving Money Easier

Trying to save money? Whether this is for a special occasion, a treat for yourself or just to give yourself a bit more money to work with each month, you will find that saving can be tough. There are a few tips and tricks that you can use to save money without depriving yourself of it, which should make it much easier to stick with. Here are a few ideas that should help.
Get Organised
First, it is a good idea to get organised by drawing up a budget which lists all of your regular outgoings. This will include your bills, credit card payments, car costs and grocery shopping. You can then look for ways to make savings and plan what your essential spending is for each month. Consider making these plans at the beginning of the month so that you are committed, such as booking your MOT online.
Use Software
These days, saving money is made much easier with the use of software and apps. There are tools that you can use that can track your spending, highlight ways to make savings and find the best deals. Plum, in particular, is a great option for saving as it can guide you towards your savings goals and offer up to date financial advice.
Celebrate Small Wins
Saving can be tough and it is hard to stay motivated, especially if you are some way off meeting your goal. This is why it is important to set smaller, realistic goals that will keep you going and make sure that you celebrate these small wins. You can do this by finding affordable ways to treat yourself, which should keep you going and make saving less painful.
DIY Savings
There are also lots of positive changes that you can make to your daily life that will help you to save money. One of the best options is to start walking/cycling instead of driving where possible, especially in a time when the cost of fuel is so high (this is also better for your health and the environment).
Other good options include making your own packed lunch at home, brewing your own coffee and cooking meals in batches instead of fast food/ready meals. Buying clothing second hand on apps like Depop and Vinted (as well as selling unwanted clothing) can also make a big difference.
Hopefully, this post will inspire you and show you how saving money does not always have to be painful. There are always ways to free up some cash each month without depriving yourself, which should make it easier to adopt positive habits and reach your savings goal whether you are planning on a major expense or simply looking to combat the rising cost of living.