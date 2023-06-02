How to Maintain Your Apartment in Singapore

Singapore is renowned for its luxurious and expensive apartments that offer an unparalleled living experience, combining easy access to the thriving commercial and shopping centres with a high standard of living. This is why many people consider Singapore to be a great place to live, work and raise their families.
Property is sought after and expensive in Singapore so homeowners should not only consider the purchase and running costs of their desirable apartments, but also factor in the costs of regular maintenance. Neglecting maintenance tasks can lead to significant deterioration and potentially costly repairs.
In this article, we look at some of the most important maintenance tasks for owners of apartments in Singapore, to ensure homes remain in tip-top condition and to protect the value of their investment.
Routine Cleaning and Upkeep
Regular cleaning and upkeep are crucial for preserving the pristine condition of your apartment. Dusting, vacuuming, and mopping should be part of your routine to maintain a clean and healthy environment. Pay extra attention to high-end finishes, such as marble countertops, hardwood floors, and intricate fixtures, using appropriate cleaning methods and products to avoid any damage.
It makes sense to hire professional cleaning services to clean your apartment regularly, however these companies could occasionally deep clean carpets, upholstery, and hard-to-reach areas.
Service Air Conditioning Systems
Singapore has an enviable tropical climate, which requires extensive use of the air conditioning systems installed into most apartments. To ensure that these HVAC systems work reliably, it is essential that they are regularly serviced and maintained, paying particular attention to the filters, which should be cleaned or replaced periodically to prevent clogging and improve air quality.
Engaging professionals or qualified handyman Singapore providers for routine inspections and servicing will help quickly identify and rectify any issues.
Maintain Plumbing and Electrical Systems
Plumbing and electrical systems are the lifelines of any apartment, particularly those with complex control and security monitoring systems. Regular inspection and maintenance of pipes, taps, and drains are essential to prevent leaks and water damage. Should a fault occur, it is important to find a licensed plumber who can make thorough checks and quickly address any issues.
Electrical systems require periodic inspections to ensure safety and prevent electrical hazards. Faulty wiring or overloaded circuits can pose a significant risk, so consult a professional electrician to conduct regular maintenance and correct any problems. Any changes to the electrical installation, should, of course, be implemented by a qualified and experienced electrician.
Protect and Maintain High-End Finishes
Expensive apartments are often fitted out with luxurious finishes, such as high-quality woodwork, exquisite wall coverings, and premium appliances. It is crucial to protect these features from wear and tear. Apply protective coatings or sealants to wooden surfaces, employ suitable cleaning products for delicate materials, and avoid using abrasive tools that could cause scratches or damage.
Appliances should be regularly cleaned and maintained, and any malfunctions rectified as soon as possible. It is also important to protect expensive artwork, antiques and valuables from direct sunlight, humidity, and temperature fluctuations.
Implement Pest Control Measures
Although Singapore’s warm and humid climate provides an ideal environment for pests, well designed and built apartments should require minimum pest controls measures. Problems can occur, however, if the property is let to tenants who may not be careful with pest control, so any issues with pests should be dealt with as quickly and effectively as possible by reputable contractors.
Owning an expensive apartment in Singapore is a significant investment that can can bring many lifestyle, social and quality of life benefits. However as with any expensive investment, it is important that the property is properly maintained.
Conducting regular servicing and maintenance on the various systems and appliances within the household can prevent expensive problems occurring as well as inconvenience when HVAC, appliances and control systems become faulty.
Investing in these preventative measures is a small price to pay for the high quality of life and career prospects that owning an apartment in Singapore brings.