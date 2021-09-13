How to Keep Your Money Safe Online

With online banking and eCommerce rapidly becoming a normal part of life for almost everyone, it’s never been more important to protect your money online. If the digital world and news of hackers fill you with anxiety, then this blog is the place for you. These actionable tips will help you to take essential steps towards keeping your bank account secure when shopping online. Don’t worry, you don’t need to be a tech expert to get started, simply read on to find out more.
Track your money
The easiest way to spot suspicious activity on your bank statement is by tracking your spending. This means keeping an eye on payments and refunds so that you can flag anything that you know you didn’t authorise. If you’re quick to act, your bank will be able to rectify any problems for you just as quickly. Having an awareness of a typical e-transfer timeline can also help you to feel more secure in your finances. If a transfer is taking longer than expected, it could be a sign that something is wrong and is worth investigating.
Always use a secure connection
Connecting to your bank account via an unsecured WIFI network might be convenient in the moment, but it could lead to your details being stolen by hackers. Try to avoid shopping online unless you know you can trust the network you’re on. But it’s important to be aware that some websites shouldn’t be trusted even when browsing on your home internet connection. Always check that the website you’re visiting begins with ‘https’, as this indicates that any details you enter will be secure. Without this, your card details and address can easily be accessed by hackers.
Watch out for scams
Fraudsters are always on the lookout for an easy target, so educate yourself about all the ways they could trap you. Knowing what to consider before clicking on a link and what information you should never give out to callers on the phone is key. Keep your password close to your chest and never share it with even your closest family and friends. If you do think someone is trying to scam you, contact your bank as soon as possible to make sure they’re aware of the problem. And if you’ve already accidentally played into the hands of a scammer, there’s really no time to lose – get in touch with someone as soon as possible.
Choose a strong password
You should be using a different strong password that isn’t easy to guess for every account that contains bank details. This doesn’t just mean your online banking profile, but any shops you might have made purchases on. If you struggle to remember complex passwords and are guilty of using the same one again and again, think about getting a password manager. This means only having to remember one master password to access the passwords to all your other accounts. Remember, it’s never a good idea to write down your passwords where they can easily be discovered.