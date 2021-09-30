How to Keep Your Construction Site Safe and Secure

Construction companies have to keep their clients happy. There is a huge amount of trust between the construction team and the customer, especially in large-scale projects. The client trusts them with huge amounts of materials, machinery, and money. If a construction worker drops a windowpane or damages a wall, it can result in unexpected costs and delays.
However, safety and security is also a big factor on construction sites. The construction industry is one of the most dangerous places to work. Worksites often contain heavy-duty machinery with sharp blades and crushing force. They also contain expensive power tools, materials, and vehicles. Construction sites can be a security risk, and they need to be properly protected.
Here are a few ways you can protect your construction site and retain the trust of your clients.
Install security systems
The best thing to do on a construction site is to install a high-quality security system. You need alarms, floodlights and 24-hour surveillance. Make sure the CCTV camera is connected to your phone, so you can watch out for any alarms and break-ins. The floodlights can detect movement and, hopefully, dissuade any intruders from breaking in. A security system can keep your site safe and reduce the risk of any breaches.
Leave half-finished jobs in a safe manner
Leaving jobs half-finished and messy can be dangerous. A worker can trip over something, and materials could be damaged by weather conditions. Your work site should be tidied at the end of each day. Wires need to be filed away, and the area should be watertight.
Lock away your tools
Take away the temptation and lock your tools away. Power tools are expensive, and it’s important to look after them. Invest in a toolbox for each member of your team to store their tools in at the end of the day. You can take these boxes back to the workshop and lock them away. Try to avoid leaving materials and equipment on the worksite when possible. Of course, heavier items may have to be left on site. In this case, try to store them in a dry area away from prying eyes.
Organise your tools
You need to keep track of your tools so you can spot anything that is missing. Keep a record of each team member’s tools and equipment every day, especially when working with power tools. If you notice something is missing at the end of the day, you can easily identify which team member last had it and where they were working. They might have dropped it behind a wall and misplaced it.
Always make sure that you’re keeping your worksite organised, tidy and secure at all times to keep your clients happy and your team safe.