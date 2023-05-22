How to Get the Best Designer Bags for Less

Designer bags are sought after fashion accessories that can elevate any outfit and make a style statement. However, their high price tags can often be beyond many people who would like to pursue their passion for luxury bags.
Luckily, it is possible to get top designer handbags for less by shopping around and being patient to find the best deals. In this article, we will look at different designer bags and some of the brands to look out for, however there are also a few pointers to help get on you the right track.
Set a budget
Before diving into the world of designer handbags, it’s essential to establish a realistic budget. Determine how much you are willing to spend and stick to it. Setting a budget will help you narrow down your options and prevent you from overspending.
Is the bag a fashion statement, or will it be used daily?
Although you may be looking for a top designer bag, you should also consider how you will be using it. If it is just for occasional use as part of an overall look that you are trying to achieve, you will probably be looking for a bag that will have a high visual statement rather than be suitable for all those items that you need lug around in your everyday handbag.
Avoid impulse buying
It is important to be patient when searching for affordable designer handbags. Avoid impulse buying and take your time to find the perfect bag within your budget. Research, compare prices, and wait for the right opportunity – there are some great deals available and it is important that you get value for money without compromising on the quality and style of the bag.
Research the designer brands
Although you may already be familiar with a particular brand, or have your eye on a favourite bag design or style, each brand has its unique aesthetic and appeal. Looking at a variety of brands could widen your knowledge about the different bags that are available, and perhaps help you find some good deals that you may have missed.
For example, have you considered looking for a design from the previous season that has now been superseded by the latest design from you favourite designer?
Look for online deals
There are plenty of places to find top designer bags, and if you have time, you could nosy around good second hand stores and charity shops, if money is tight.
Many larger towns, particularly if there is a sizeable student population, will have a used designer clothes shop tucked away somewhere and fantastic deals can be found as long as you know what to look for, and have a good idea of the new price of a particular item. These shops will often sell accessories such as designer bags and sometimes even lightly worn shoes, so it is possible to find top quality fashion items that represent fantastic value for money
Finding these used items can be very time consuming and hit and miss. Also, you might not want to buy a used item, which is perfectly understandable. Bags are very personal, and not many people would relish the idea of carrying around a bag that had previously been used by someone else.
This is where searching for the best online deals will help you find the best designer bags for less. Many retailers offer seasonal and end of line sales, however online stores often offer reduce prices with discount codes and vouchers. For example, you can find a Dorothy Perkins discount code that gives you free delivery if you spend more than £50 at their online store, and offer a variety of other discounts via voucher codes. As Dorothy Perkins offer a wide range of designer bags, this can be a great way of finding a good deal.
There are also high street shops such as Zara which offer a wide range of reasonably priced bags ranging from woven shoulder bags up to more expensive leather bags. If you are after a particular look, Zara also sell coloured bags to match a particular outfit, but overall their ranges cater for the lower end of the market which is suitable for younger people with tighter fashion budgets.
For those lucky enough to be able to afford more for their fashion, Michael Kors is a chain of high street shops that offers top end designer bags that can cost £1500 or more. You will often find their shops in large cities in the same location as other top branded stores, which are clearly aimed at affluent customers who may not be looking hard for deals, but value the statement that owning these bags brings to their appearance.
Who knows, some of these high end bags could someday end up in the charity shops and used designer clothes stores, so maybe it is worth nipping into them every now and then to find a fabulous designer bag for a very low price!