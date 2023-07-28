How to Create a Great New Business Website in Easy Steps

Regardless of the type of business you own, creating a great business website is an essential step for your company’s success. Even if you own a physical store, it’s still important to have a strong online presence. This is because consumers turn to the internet for everything from product queries to opening hours.
Sharing correct and current information can give your business an advantage and help it grow. A basic but well-made website can significantly improve how your business performs online. Below you will find some key suggestions you can use to create a great new business website.
Key Points:
- Having a website is crucial for business growth, offering a virtual storefront and showcasing products to a global audience, enhancing brand visibility and credibility.
- Establishing an online presence through a well-designed website allows businesses to reach a broader customer base, share essential information, and facilitate communication with clients.
- Websites with e-commerce capabilities enable seamless online transactions, boosting sales and revenue, helping businesses stay competitive and adapt to consumer trends.
- To create an effective website, identify its purpose, ensuring it conveys what your business does clearly and facilitates an easy customer journey.
- Working with a professional web development company, optimizing the website for search engines, and thoroughly testing before publishing are essential steps to create a successful business website.
Why a Business Website is Important
Having a website is of paramount importance for any business operating in today’s digital age. It serves as a virtual storefront, providing a powerful platform to showcase products and services to a global audience. A well-designed website enhances brand visibility, credibility, and trust among potential customers.
It allows businesses to establish an online presence, enabling them to reach a wider customer base beyond their physical location. It also acts as a central hub for sharing crucial information, such as contact details, operating hours, and company history, fostering better communication with clients.
With e-commerce capabilities, a website enables seamless online transactions, boosting sales and revenue. In essence, having a website allows businesses to stay competitive, adapt to modern consumer trends, and thrive in the digital marketplace.
Identify the Purpose of Your Website
A business website can either provide general information about your company or serve as a direct e-commerce platform. Whether you want a simple website or a more complex platform, it is important to identify what your business does in plain terms.
Customers should not have to work hard to find out what your company is about and how your products and services can help them. Therefore, it may be helpful to think about the specific customer journey a user is likely to go through on your website. Whatever the fundamental goal is, users should be able to achieve it easily.
Work With a Web Development Company
Working with a professional web development company can be beneficial in a number of ways. For example, you can request the help of Visionsharp, which is a full-service web development company in Manchester. They provide a variety of web development services, ensuring brands can reach their goals and boost their digital presence.
Their team will be on hand to help you build a website that is not only visually appealing but also technically sound and highly functional. This means that you will be able to save time and energy, allowing the experts to handle the intricacies of web design and development.
Optimise Your Website for Search Engines
Search engine optimisation (SEO) involves using a set of practices which ensure that search engines rank your website appropriately and show it to users. Improving your website design and content will help you rank higher in search engine results. It is also important to build your domain authority in the eyes of the search engines.
For example, you can start by:
- identifying keywords, that are relevant to your business.
- publishing regular content on your blog and website
- placing internal and external links throughout your website
- improving your site’s loading speed
- enhancing the user experience
- boosting your social media presence
Test and Publish
Prior to announcing that your website is live, don’t forget to ensure it works on all major browsers. It is important to click through different pages and check that images show up as expected, format is smooth, and links are correct.
This process may take some time and effort but it will save you complaints from visitors who cannot access certain features and links.
Also, you will need to check that your website works properly on mobile devices as well, including smartphones and tablets. This step should not be ignored, as Google and other search engines prioritise the performance of the mobile versions of websites.