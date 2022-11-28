How to Correct an Inaccurate Police Report

Police reports are crucial pieces of evidence when it comes to litigating accident cases. The judge will use these reports to determine your case. Thus, it’s important to obtain an accurate police accident report to strengthen your case. If you realize that certain information is missing, correct it. Here are key things you should do if you realize that your police report is inaccurate.
Types Of Errors
Usually, a police report is prepared by a government agency. All information regarding the accidents is recorded in the form. Rarely do these reports contain errors. However, these reports can contain errors. Common types of errors in police reports include:
- Factual errors
- Disputed errors
Changing Factual Errors
Factual errors touch on objective information. Fixing these errors is not complicated. Common factual errors include car model, wrong driver’s license number, or wrong color. Consider calling the concerned government agency to correct these errors.
You can also check the relevant agency’s website to have the errors corrected. Follow all the instructions when correcting these errors. Also, consider contacting the officer who prepared the police report. Give the department the correct information. Send them a copy of your driver’s license. Request for an amendment.
Correcting Disputed Facts
If you realize that the police report doesn’t reflect how the accident occurred, request an amendment. Disputed errors are not easy to correct. However, with the right steps, you can correct these errors. Here are a few steps you need to correct these errors:
- Discuss the mistakes—Talk with the officer who drew the police report. You should be polite. Leave arrogance out of the discussion. It will hurt your case. Take him/her through the events leading to the accident.
- Act fast—Don’t wait. Consider contacting the law enforcement department in the shortest time possible Contact the officer as soon as you realize the errors. Delaying can injure your case.
- Preserve evidence—You will be asked to present evidence. Thus, consider preserving all evidence. This includes pictures, photos, videos, medical records, eyewitness statements, etc.
What If Your Request Is Declined?
In most cases, the officer will decline to change the report. In this case, writing a supplementary statement is the best course of action.
Hire a lawyer if the police decline your request. A lawyer will go through the evidence, and build a strong case, before concluding. Choose an experienced lawyer if you want the best compensation for your case.
A good lawyer should have the right track record. Ask friends for referrals. Also, be sure to contact your lawyer as soon as possible. Don’t wait. Still more, be sure to seek medical attention in the shortest time possible. Choose a reputable hospital. Follow instructions from your doctor.
The Bottom-Line
Don’t present an inaccurate police report. Remember, this is one of the best pieces of evidence you have before a court of law. Ensure it captures everything. Check the details. Go through the accident details. Use the above tips and tricks to correct an inaccurate police report.