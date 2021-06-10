How Remote IT Support Can Help Your Business

Traditionally, most businesses would have their own in-house IT department. But today’s technology mean it is not a necessity to hire your own IT staff. We spoke to TechQuarters, an IT support company in London, about how remote IT support can streamline your business by minimising downtime, making your network more efficient, allowing you and your colleagues to work flexibly, etc.
“We’ve provided IT support London for a long time now,” says TechQuarters, “and our customer often see huge benefits when opting for remote IT support.” Could you benefit from remote IT support? Here are a few key ways in which it could help your business.
Cloud Hosting
“Moving key infrastructure into the cloud is a big step in making your organisation more efficient,” says TechQuarters, “it reduces a business’ reliance on on-premises servers and other network hardware.”
Cloud hosting is also much more future-proof – cloud datacentres are constantly being maintained and upgraded to meet the increasing demand for storage.
One of the best things about cloud hosting is the scalability. When using on-prem servers and other network hardware, you generally invest in an excess of storage and power to make sure you’re never caught short – but this is neither fiscally nor energy efficient. With cloud hosting, on the other hand, it can be configured to use just as much storage and power as required for your network. Then, if your power and storage demand decrease, your usage will also automatically decrease, saving you money.
It also works the other way, so your usage can be increased quickly and easily, and at a fraction of the cost of installing additional servers or other network hardware.
Reduced Downtime
“A remote IT support contract should be underpinned by a service-level agreement” says TechQuarters. A service-level agreement, or SLA, is a contractual obligation on the IT support provider to deliver a certain standard of quality to their customers. This is primarily within the context of disaster recovery and backup.
If your business experiences a major network failure, there should be an agreed timeframe for full recovery. In other words, the time from which the disaster occurred, to the time your network is restored to normal working function. This will be included in an SLA, and it gives you reassurance that your downtime will be is minimal as possible in the event of a catastrophic network failure.
Minimised downtime also applies to regular IT problems. The vast majority of IT issues that users experience in 2021 can be fixed remotely, and your remote IT support provider should place guarantees on the response times of the helpdesk.
Good remote IT support should mean that you and your colleagues will never be left twiddling your thumbs while your wait for someone to come and fix your faulty machine.
Technology Advice
“We are one of the leading IT companies in London,” says TechQuarters, “and one of the reasons for this is we make proactive technology advice a key part of our services.”
Technology is constantly changing and improving, but the reality is that it can be difficult to remain up to date on all the technology that’s out there. Therefore, it can be very beneficial to have reliable partner keeping you updated on technology and, moreover, what technology would specifically benefit you. Your remote IT support provider would have a very in-depth knowledge on your IT infrastructure, as well as what kinds of technical difficulties you tend to experience most often. Couple that with a professional knowledge on technology, and you can see why that kind of advice is such a valuable service.