There are various misconceptions and myths about how online casinos work. Plenty of people love the idea of playing fun games for the financial return but are ignorant to how the online gambling industry actually operates and how the games run.
In this guide, we are going to be shedding light on how online casino works so that you can have a better understanding of what is happening when you bet your funds.
Online gambling and physical casinos differ in a variety of ways. Clearly, there is no interaction between the player and the dealer online. In fact, there actually is no dealer at all – all games are operated by computers.
The Random Number Generator (RNG)
No matter what the game may be in an online casino, there will be a computer component to it. This component is usually referred to as the Random Number Generator (RNG). The main purpose of the RNG is to create random sequences in intervals of a millisecond every single day, all day.
The RNGs always produces a different series of numbers which are completely random every time that a player clicks the spin or the bet button.
The RNG is applied to all online casinos in order to determine what the outcomes are going to be for various games offered. They outcomes will all be dependent on a combination of algorithms and the RNG software, and these systems solely determine each and every spin a player places a bet on. It is good to be aware that any previous spin or spins you have done are actually irrelevant to the outcome of future spins.
These RNG’s are rigorously tested before they are put to use in order to ensure that the outcomes are not manipulated – therefore they are safe and fair as stated by the UK’s Gambling Commission.
Live Dealer Casinos – How They Work
Live dealer casinos are growing in popularity since they are designed to be a more authentic experience.
Here you have an interactive control panel to make bets, read instructions on how to play games, look at previous round’s history and keep track of current account balance. Like in physical casinos, the player can tip their dealers if they are happy with their service as there is a tip section in the control panel.
Online Casino Deposits and Withdrawals
Players who sign up are able to process payments to and from their accounts safely, quickly and efficiently.
Online casinos often offer a variety of deposit and withdrawal methods so that anyone can find a payment solution which they are most comfortable with. It is common that you will see casinos advertise welcome bonuses and a free no deposit bonus.
You can expect that deposits are processed as of immediately and in some cases players will be rewarded for using certain payment methods for depositing.
On the flipside, withdrawals are not always instant. In fact, they most commonly take a few days to process. This is due to the verification procedures with casinos have to adhere to – these aim to ensure the money so sent safely and to the right person. Therefore, you do not have to worry about your payment and you can fully immerse yourself in online game play.