How Important Are Fire Doors in Building Safety Plan

When it comes to keeping your family, customers, employees and visitors safe in a building of any size or purpose, fire doors are an absolutely essential part of the safety plan. In this blog, we’ll be discussing why fire doors are so important, what they do and a few tips on maintaining them.
What Are Fire Doors?
ΩFire doors are specially designed for safety in the event of a fire. They act as a barrier to stop the spread of smoke and flames throughout the building and contain them in one area. Fire doors are typically made from steel, aluminium or other materials that provide an effective heat-resistant barrier, depending on their intended purpose.
Fire doors are also designed to withstand intense pressure, as they can often be the only barrier between a raging fire and potential victims. Fire doors are tested for their ability to hold back flames and smoke for up to 90 minutes in order to give people enough time to evacuate the premises safely.
What Are The Benefits Of Fire Doors?
Let’s explore the numerous benefits of fire doors:
- Fire doors provide an effective barrier to contain smoke and flames, reducing the risk of serious injury or death.
- They also allow firefighters easy access to areas that require attention during a fire.
- Fire doors can help keep the building structurally stable in the event of a fire, as they are designed to resist extreme heat and pressure.
- Fire doors can help limit property damage by containing the fire in one area.
- The use of fire doors helps save lives, as they provide an extra layer of protection for those inside the building who may not have time to evacuate.
- Fire doors can also help to reduce insurance costs, as they can prevent a fire from spreading and causing more serious damage.
Tips For Maintaining Fire Doors
Maintaining your fire door is essential for ensuring its effectiveness in the event of a fire. Here are a few tips for maintaining your fire doors:
- Regularly check that all fire doors fit correctly, with no gaps or cracks around the edges.
- Inspect the doorframes and hinges for any signs of deterioration or damage. If you find any, have them repaired or replaced immediately.
- Make sure all fire doors are properly labelled and that their fire rating is clearly visible.
- Keep the area around each fire door clear of debris or any other materials, as this can impair their effectiveness.
- Make sure all doors open and close easily without sticking or binding. Any problems should be fixed straight away.
- Have all fire doors serviced by a professional every 6-12 months to ensure they are in optimal condition.
- If you are adding new doors or modifying existing ones, make sure they meet the relevant fire safety regulations.
- Ensure all fire doors are kept closed at all times when not in use, as this will ensure their effectiveness in the event of a fire.
- Lastly, make sure everyone in the building knows where the fire doors are and how to use them in an emergency.
How To Install Fire Doors
If you are planning to install fire doors in your building, there are a few things you need to keep in mind. Fire doors should always be installed by certified professionals with the appropriate qualifications and experience. They will know what type of door is suitable for your building’s needs and will use specialist tools to ensure that they are fitted correctly.
Fire doors should also be tested for their ability to contain smoke and flames before they are installed. This is done using a fire test, which is conducted by an accredited third party. The results of the test will determine the classification of the door and its suitability for your building’s needs.
They also need to be regularly inspected and maintained to ensure they are in good working order. This should include checks for any signs of wear or damage and making sure all mechanisms operate correctly.
Are Fire Doors Expensive?
The cost of fire doors can vary depending on several factors, such as the size and material used. Generally speaking, however, fire doors are not overly expensive and are necessary investments for any building’s safety plan.
In conclusion, fire doors are an essential part of any building’s safety plan. They provide an effective barrier against smoke and flames and can help keep people safe in the event of a fire. In addition, they also help to reduce property damage and insurance costs. But for them to work effectively, it is important that they are maintained regularly and installed by qualified professionals. By following these tips, you can ensure that your fire doors are effective and compliant with safety regulations.