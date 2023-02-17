How E-Cigarettes Affect the Body What Is Worth Knowing

According to a study by the British public health agency Knowledge-Action-Change, the popularity of electronic cigarettes is growing rapidly. In 2020, 68 million people were interested in them, and in 2021 — 82 million. In this article, we will find out what harm electronic cigarettes cause to the human body!
What Is Vaping?
Vaping is the process of inhaling and exhaling an aerosol produced by an electronic cigarette. It looks like steam, but in fact, it is a gas containing a suspension of the smallest particles, including toxic ones. On sale, you can find many varieties of vapes. Some resemble a flash drive or a metal cylinder, others have an exclusive design.
Vapers have formed entire communities that have their slang, separate shops, clubs, and forums. The problem is that many of them believe that they do not harm either their health or the health of others, although research results suggest the opposite.
Electronic Devices Are Not as Harmless as They Seem
The composition of the liquid for vaping looks quite harmless — propylene glycol, glycerin, and flavorings. Moreover, many ingredients have a GRASS certificate that allows them to be swallowed. But what is suitable for food can turn into toxins when heated.
A pair of electronic cigarettes contains 31 dangerous substances, including formaldehyde (carcinogen), acetaldehyde (increases the risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease, is addictive), acrolein (irritates the respiratory tract), and glyoxal (changes DNA, increases the risk of mutations). Many vapes contain nicotine, which further enhances their harmful effects on the body. At the same time, no one controls the manufacturers of electronic cigarettes, so the composition of the “liquid” may not correspond to the information on the packaging.
The Effects of Vaping
Signs that the use of vape has led to the intoxication of the body are dry mouth, increased salivation, headaches, impaired concentration, and nausea. Vaping can also cause more dangerous consequences.
Weakening of the Body’s Protective Barrier
Inhalation of aerosol, including passive smoking of electronic cigarettes, reduces immunity, increasing the risk of infection with influenza, SARS, COVID-19, and other respiratory diseases. And methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus bacteria, on the contrary, become practically immune to antibiotics after contact with vaping aerosol.
Erectile Dysfunction
Scientists from New York University have found that vapers are twice as likely to experience erectile dysfunction than those who have never used either conventional or electronic cigarettes. Among the patients who reported erectile dysfunction, many young people without pathologies could affect reproductive health. Scientists have noted that daily vaping affects health more strongly than episodic, and sports reduce the risk of problems in bed.
Popcorn Disease
The flavor of diacetyl contained in the vaping liquid causes “popcorn disease”. It is accompanied by inflammation of lung tissues, scarring, and narrowing of bronchioles (branches of the respiratory tract with a diameter of up to 1 mm). This pathology got its name after it was discovered in people who work in popcorn factories. The diacetyl added to the snack is safe to eat, but workers who regularly inhale it often suffer from lung diseases.
Vape Is Addictive
Nicotine addiction is a real biochemical trap that almost every smoker falls into, regardless of age, gender, and willpower. According to an international expert in the field of anti-smoking programs, smoking can be compared to addiction to drugs, and to give it up, you may need the help of a specialist.