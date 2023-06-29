How Car Subscriptions Can Save You Money

A car subscription is a flexible car leasing service where you pay a monthly fee to use a vehicle for a particular amount of time which can be from 28 days up to and beyond 12 months.
Often bundled with a bevvy of benefits, a car subscription service can save you money in a variety of ways. A short or long term leasing plan such as this is a no-brainer when it comes to cost effective transport.
Buying a Car vs Leasing a Car
When buying a new car there’s plenty to consider as far as how this will affect your finances. Will your insurance premiums go up? Will you end up paying more road tax? How much will it cost to maintain? What about road side assistance? The additional costs of buying a car certainly do add up!
Most car subscription services come complete with insurance, maintenance, road tax, and even road side assistance with vehicle recovery included in the monthly fee. All that’s left to pay for is for the fuel you use. With price transparency such as this, it’s easy for you to work out what you can afford.
In addition to the insurance and road tax, there’s the sometimes hefty down payment to consider while most car lease contracts will offer a deposit free start to your contract.
How easy is it to swap cars?
When you’re ready for a change, a car subscription allows you to swap cars so you can go larger or smaller depending on your tastes and budget.
Car ownership can mean when it comes time to part-exchange your vehicle, there’s always the depressing depreciation to consider which often won’t cover the down payment on your next car.
What cars are available on a car subscription?
Ranging from economical to elite – You’ll see many different car makes and models available to lease. Manufacturers can include brands such as Audi, BMW, Fiat, Kia, Mercedes-Benz, Mini, Volkswagen, and Volvo just to name a few.
Many car subscription providers will source their vehicles from new and more often than not, the car you lease will be under 6 months or 12 months old (depending on the model). Having a newer model car means that you’ll get to benefit from a full manufacturer’s warranty in case anything goes wrong with your vehicle during your contract.
Car subscriptions are simply the superior choice
Leasing a car means no long-term commitments. If you are someone who likes to drive the latest models a car subscription is the way to go. Depending on the length of your contract, you could be in a new vehicle every year or even every month.
Because car leasing companies handle the extra details such as insurance, road tax and maintenance, you’re free to drive your new car hassle free.
If you’d like to save money on your next car and give car leasing a go, visit Flexed.co.uk to read more in-depth about car subscriptions and their money-saving benefits.