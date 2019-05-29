3 Green Startup Ideas for Eco-Minded Entrepreneurs

Any modern day entrepreneur needs to be aware of the importance of being environmentally friendly in today’s day and age. Now is a pivotal time where businesses need to take action in the battle against climate change and this is also key for winning over today’s eco-conscious consumer. Fortunately, there are lots of excellent green startup ideas which could prove to be a rewarding, lucrative and environmentally friendly venture.
Eco-Friendly Ecommerce
Ecommerce is an absolutely enormous industry which continues to grow at an alarming rate. This is because shopping online can bring so many benefits to the consumer, plus these businesses can be relatively straightforward and affordable to set up and run.
You could set up a green ecommerce store that only sells items which are environmentally friendly as well as donate to good causes with each purchase made.
Green Beauty Salon
Health and beauty is another huge industry with people becoming increasingly health conscious in recent times. Setting up a beauty salon that offers treatments which only use green and natural beauty products can combine two growing industries which could equate to great success.
In addition to only using green products, you could also sell environmentally friendly health and beauty products from an onsite shop too. The health and beauty industry looks set to grow over the coming years so this should be a safe industry to enter.
Organic Food Supplier
With people becoming increasingly more concerned with how their food is sourced and a rising number of vegans, becoming an organic food supplier could be a shrewd business move. There are many areas where you could enter, such as setting up an organic food stand, providing organic catering to events and selling organic produce at a local farmers market.
Getting Started
These are just 3 green business ideas but there are many more to consider which could prove to be lucrative. As with any new business venture, it is likely that you will need some form of funding which is why turning to a specialist like Liberis is a smart move. Specialists like this can provide business loans to entrepreneurs even if they have bad credit so you do not have to worry about getting approved from a bank which can be a tricky process.
Today’s entrepreneur needs to be aware of the importance and rise of being environmentally friendly. Setting up a green business is not only a smart business move but the right one as now is the time to take action to reduce damage to the planet.