How to Makeover Your Garden on a Budget This Summer

As the weather gets warmer, more people are looking forward to spending time outdoors. If your garden has become unruly over the winter months, it might be time to give it a little refresh. You can host summer parties in your back garden to show off your DIY skills and elaborate flower patch.
Ceramic pots, power tools and large plants can be pricey in-store or online, not to mention the cost of hiring a landscaper. Instead of blowing through your budget in no time at all, use your DIY skills to revamp your garden. Here are a few simple things you can do to make your garden look summer party ready.
Invest in basic tools
Before you begin your gardening project, you need a few tools to actually do the DIY. Make sure your tools are sharpened and in good condition. Hire any specialist tools that you need to keep costs down. For example, you could hire a cement mixer for a few days if you are planning to lay a new patio. Preparation like this will make things easier and more affordable in the long run.
Get painting
A few tins of paint can make a massive difference in the garden. Choose a vibrant colour for a splash of fun, or opt for a more natural tone to keep it chic and simple. Use wood protective paint to keep your fences and furniture protected from the wilderness. You can even try painting your old patio to give it a new lease of life – get creative!
Build a BBQ area
The BBQ is the best part of any summer party. Create a covered hosting area with some roofing sheets, a table and a few chairs. If you have a bit of extra budget, you could also install a patio heater to keep you warm when the sun goes down.
Introduce some new plants, flowers and shrubs
Plants and flowers are a brilliant way to add colour and life to your outdoor space. Add hanging baskets and pots for different heights and elements in your garden, and a few flowers for a bit of colour.
Packets of seeds are the most affordable way to grow plants. You can also buy younger plants that will grow quickly with the proper love and care. Try to avoid purchasing mature plants as they take longer to settle in than younger ones and are often more expensive.
Do some basic maintenance
There’s no point buying new plants and painting your fences if there are still weeds everywhere. Clear away the weeds and trim any overgrown shrubbery to make your garden look neater. It can be an amazing way to reveal some space you never knew was there!
Finally, perfect the lawn and you will see a massive difference in your garden, without having to splash the cash.