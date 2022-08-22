5 FAQs about ActiveBatch Systems Answered

There has been a call for this in recent years following COVID-19 and more workers creating and completing tasks remotely.
One of the most popular options that larger businesses and corporations are using in 2022 is known as ActiveBatch and is made up of web interfaces, mobile applications, and self-service portals, so you and your team can access it and alter it at any time that you need to, making your jobs easier.
But before you rush off to buy this software and use it, you may have some basic questions and this article aims to answer commonly asked questions about this system.
1. What is ActiveBatch?
ActiveBatch is one of the newer generations of workload automation software. It enables you and your team to build, manage and monitor automated processes such as IT operations, business processes, your business infrastructure, and data input. This will enable your organization to coordinate data dependencies, predict variables, and develop resources between it and business systems.
It can predict workflow outputs and is adaptable based on variables set down by yourself or your team, so your team’s output will increase and be more productive. There is something of a systems competition with Active Batch vs Control M, but rest assured, both are brilliant programs and work together seamlessly to help you get the outputs from your workforce that you want.
2. What Exactly Is Workload Automation?
Suppose you have a business team that has been given a project to complete within a set guideline. You have 2 choices on how to set down the predictions of how the work needs to be completed. You can physically draw out a map and ensure that everybody agrees to it, or you can invest in software such as ActiveBatch, which can do this for you (this will require you to input information into a database). This will allow the program to create specific and realistic workload automation, which can be changed easily if needed.
3. I’ve Heard ActiveBatch Connects To Databases – Which Ones?
ActiveBatch databases support windows SQL Server, Azure SQL Server, and Oracle databases. This enables the program to store all system user-created objects. It can integrate with and change any databases within these programs provided that there is a direct integration on low API accessibility. It can provide integrations with Microsoft, SAP, Oracle, IBM, and Informatica, so it is widely accessible irrespective of the software you were originally using to generate and predict workout flow.
4. Can You Use Control-M Outputs in ActiveBatch?
Yes, you can. ActiveBatch users can export objects from Control-M and SMART folders, provided you get help from support and migration teams. It’s worth noting that automated migrations from Control-M will not be altered, which will allow your team to function using previously drawn-up workflow maps in the new software.
5. Can ActiveBatch Be Used As A Control-M Replacement?
In a word yes it can. As mentioned earlier, ActiveBatch can export outputs from Control-M, meaning that you can easily move workflows and other outputs across and use them in ActiveBatch, making it a suitable replacement or tool to be used alongside Control-M.