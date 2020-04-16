Enchanted Prince Slot Game Review

This online slot game is set with the classic fairy tale theme in mind, following the story of the legend which states that if you kiss a frog, he turns into a prince. Set across five reels with three slots and twenty five pay lines, Enchanted Prince slot game has an advertised RTP of 94.9%.
With this online slot game, it is a good one for those who want to go for low risk stakes as the minimum bet that you can place is 25p and the maximum is £12.50. Enchanted Prince is a non-progressive slot so while there is no huge jackpot there is a good opportunity to win smaller amounts and as the max bet you can place is just a little over a tenner it is a great option for those on a smaller budget.
However, Eyecon have developed an Enchanted Prince jackpot game for those who want to play this game with a progressive jackpot. The theme is fun, but that aside the graphics are more cartoon like than life life with some good imagery across the game. Enchanted Prince slot can also be played in the autoplay mode and players can choose from 10 to 100 games and just sit back and relax while the game does all the hard work.
About Eyecon and Other Games by Eyecon
Eyecon is self-proclaimed the leading provider of games, which has been creating and releasing all different kinds of games over the last 20 years including the extremely popular Fluffy Favourites and the Fireworks Frenzy Slot, and now the Enchanted Prince slot game too which was launched in April 2013 and updated in 2016 for compatibility with mobile devices.
Established in 1997 as a computer gaming company, according to their website it all started with their most successful game Gore which got millions of downloads. Eyecon is now most widely known for their fun slot games.
The online casino system and gambling games did not come into play until 1999, then in 2003 Eyecon released their first slot game, Temple of Isis which is still also popular to this present day.
About Enchanted Prince slot and Bonus Features
With this online slot game, it is all about the fun factor, with more lower values being the usual playing card symbols and so featuring the nine, ten, Jack, Queen, King and Ace. The higher symbols have more of a closer relation to the theme.
The higher symbols to look out for feature items such as Lily pads, of course a princess, jewels and that all important castle. One of the higher value symbols, the princess will get you a huge 2400 multiplier when you get five matching symbols.
To unlock the free spin bonus simply get the scatter, and this will multiply opportunities to win in relation to the size of the bet. The wild is also important, and every time the wild is used in a matching combination it will multiply the winnings by two.