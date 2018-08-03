5 Effective Cost-Saving Strategies for Businesses

From statups to multi-national corporations, for the vast majority of businesses, reducing spend is a key and ongoing concern. Whether to ensure stability or drive company growth, cost saving solutions are an essential part of building a successful modern company.
While operating a business can be expensive, particularly with big costs like office space and employee wages, there are many effective practices that can be utilised to reduce expenditure.
Consider Energy Costs
While an essential cost, utility bills can be a drain on business finances. In addition to installing a smart meter to track consumption and implementing company-wide sustainability strategies to reduce energy usage, also consider different suppliers.
By comparing business energy providers, such as Utilitywise, you may find a much cheaper deal, helping to cut business costs.
Outsourcing and Freelancing
Outsourcing is becoming an increasingly popular option, particularly for non-core activities, such as administration and customer service. By outsourcing or using freelancers, this could allow employees to focus on primary business tasks. It also allows a company to access a new set of skills and work with experts, which could result in a better level of service or a higher quality of goods, as well as reduce costs.
Utilise Tech Solutions
From the implications of blockchain in sectors such as finance and the impact of AI on logistics, it seems tech is fast becoming an intrinsic part of business.
In addition to accuracy and automation, tech can also decrease expenditure. For example, virtual meetings can help to minimise business travel, while storing data on the cloud may reduce the need to upgrade servers and potentially lead to further savings by allowing staff to work remotely.
Social Media Marketing
While traditional marketing still has its place, with more people online than ever before, digital marketing is essential. While marketing is often one of the largest expenses for a business, there are cheaper ways to promote your company online – namely, social media.
If utilised well, it can assist with building business brand, help to form personal relationships with customers, and boost conversions, making it a cost-effective marketing strategy.
Negotiate all Prices
Regardless of sector, businesses rarely exist as a single entity. From shipping companies to suppliers, companies have a huge range of working relationships.
One way to save is by negotiating. Whether with new or existing partners, successful negotiation could result in savings across a range of business activities and services.
For businesses of all sizes, reducing outgoings could help to increase cashflow, which in turn, could present more opportunities for expansion. As such, consider these five strategies.