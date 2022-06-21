Does Success in Trading Depend on Hard Work and Knowledge, or Is It Pure Luck?

There is an old quote that says “the more I practice, the luckier I get”, this can be true as well when it comes to Forex trading. As time goes by and more people get involved in the currency market, more investors, especially those that are newcomers, wonder how they can succeed in the market. How can they become successful forex traders?
Some people think that working hard is the greatest part of becoming successful in Forex. Somე think that knowledge and theories play a major role. More investors believe that both hard work and knowledge are important for reaching goals in currency trading. However, there are some individuals who consider luck as the most important part of becoming successful in Forex trading. Let’s know which one of these affects the final outcome when it comes to FX trading.
The Role Of Hard Work And Theory In Forex Trading
Hard work is one of the most important things that successful investors do when it comes to Forex trading. It helps traders to make their strategies more sophisticated and effective. Because the FX market is quite complex it needs comparatively more time.
For example, imagine that you are going to buy some currency. In order to get the right decision, you need to consider numerous things. You need to look at the charts, observe the past data, and predict how it can affect the currency value change. You should also look at the indicators, which will show you the most possible value change. Moreover, it’s important to observe the volume of the currency to find out whether or not the currency value changing trend is going to stay the same. These processes are quite time-consuming and request time, hard work, and knowledge from the Forex trader.
When you start trading forex, one of the first things that you should do is to learn the basics, which makes your currency trading process more efficient. For example, if you don’t know what leverage, lot and pips are, you won’t be able to understand many things in the market.
In order to choose the proper financial service provider, you need to look at the services you can get from it, however, if you’re not familiar with the Forex terms your choosing process will become quite complicated. Those traders who want to get confidence, be like the most successful people in Forex, and make their knowledge more practical, usually open a demo account. With the help of a demo account, traders can test their trading strategy, and find whether or not a certain strategy can be beneficial for them. With such accounts, you don’t trade with real money, they just help you to make your trading style more sophisticated.
With hard work and knowledge the chances of being successful increase in the Forex market, however, that doesn’t necessarily guarantee that you will get great gains. There is more than knowledge and hard work which affects the success of your forex trading and this is luck.
How Luck Affects Your Forex Trading Outcome
Luck in forex trading may be defined as the ability to recognize an opportunity when it presents itself. Luck in forex trading usually occurs when you don’t have certain risk management but somehow you manage to get profits from your trading process.
If you merely invest a little amount of money in a certain currency and discover that you’ve made profitable deals by coincidence, that’s feasible. Unless you analyze those random decisions and try to figure out why they succeeded, you won’t learn anything from this experience. On the other hand, relying on the same fortunate investments over and over again is not a long-term plan for investing.
Currency trading is a process of learning from trial and error, so don’t quit if you’re not making money the first time around. You may avoid making the same mistakes in the future by looking back at what went wrong in the past and correcting.
To wrap up, it’s impossible to stay in the currency market if you don’t always strive to maximize your earnings and minimize your losses; otherwise, you won’t remain long. Forex traders may, of course, earn a lot of money via chance alone, but it’s quite uncommon to succeed in the currency market without continually working hard and gaining knowledge.
This article is for information and educational purposes only and does not form a recommendation to invest or otherwise. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.