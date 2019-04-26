Does Buying in Bulk Save You Money?

You may remember an article I wrote about bulk-buying toilet rolls and the great savings to be found if you’re prepared to purchase larger batches of items in one go. I thought I’d go one step further for this new blog post, and examine whether buying in bulk can really save you money.
More for your money
Buying in bulk is a great way to get the products you need and use regularly at a reduced cost. How many times have you entered a supermarket to be faced with “3 for 2” or “BOGOF” deals? It’s true that these kinds of savings are designed to make us spend a little more in the first instance.
However, they will usually save us money in the long run, since we’ll already have a fresh supply of these products when we run out – and at a markedly reduced cost. Check the prices per unit beside the deal. How much would you normally pay? Buying in bulk saves not only money but also time.
Don’t forget to use coupons
The good news is that buying in bulk can be made even cheaper when applying coupons at the checkout. Make sure that your coupons are eligible for buying in bulk first. Some money-saving and couponing websites will regularly offer items in bulk, passing an even bigger saving on to you. Wedosavings reviews is a great place to tell people about the savings you’ve made via the couponing site. The best tip here is to wait until bulk items are already reduced, at which point your coupon becomes even more valuable.
More often than not, you’ll spend more than you intended
Some items, which are used regularly and keep well, can be successfully bought in bulk – many household products, non-perishable food items and toiletries will keep for months and pass on their savings when it’s time for you to use them. Other items, including most foodstuffs and clothes you could grow out of, appear a better deal than they are. In fact, some bulk offers encourage us to part with more cash than we intended on spending, and may lead to wasted produce, and money later on.
You may buy more than you need
Think very carefully before bulk buying: will you be able to use that many items before their use-by date, or find the space to store them until they’re needed? Buying in bulk means that you run the risk of tiring of a particular product before it’s all gone, or overindulging because you have a seemingly inexhaustible supply.
Do your research
Prior to making any large purchases, it’s always best to do your research, as I did when it came to pricing up those Andrex toilet rolls. What is it you’re looking to purchase? How much does this particular item costs in a variety of stores? What will your saving be? If you’re making a great saving on items that will last, then you’ve found yourself a winner.
Buying in bulk can save you a great deal of money, if you’re happy to shop around and do your research. Some items are an absolute steal when they’re available as part of a bulk offer, while other items may be less of a deal than they first seem.