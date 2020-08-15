10 Digital Marketing Activities Every Business Needs

Digital marketing activities are in place to help businesses achieve their digital marketing goals and should be implemented to coincide with an in-depth marketing strategy to achieve the best success. Business goals might include improved conversion rates, increasing your leads gen activities or boosting email open rates.
Some examples of digital marketing activities might include a content marketing strategy that uses online articles to drive leads, a social media campaign that aims to partner with an influencer, or a growth marketing strategy that combines email and social media marketing. Read on to find out which digital marketing activities your business should be focusing on in 2020.
1. Search Engine Optimization (SEO)
Search Engine Optimization involves applying various actions to your website to help your business rank higher in search engine results such as Google. The process requires the use of keywords and phrases strategically placed on your website and the more keyword you rank for, the higher up you’ll appear in the SERPs (Search Engine Results Pages), resulting in more people coming to your business.
2. Content Marketing
Content Marketing is an activity with a focus on the reach, engagement, and connection with potential customers with the use of content. You might use content such as infographics, blog articles, videos and more to provide a level of value to your users. The copy used for content marketing should not be written with sales in mind but should be informative.
Let us suppose your business sells supplies for snowboards and skiing. You might write a blog post about how to prepare for their first outing. You could also craft content on the best accessories to help ski performance and how to look after a snowboard. You can target specific keywords with each piece of content, and your post about caring for your snowboard might target the keyword “how to wax a snowboard’ or something similar.
Regardless of the format being used, it is vital to match the relevancy to the audience you are trying to reach. High quality combined with original content that makes readers want to share it with others such as families, friends etc. is the winning formula.
3. Email marketing
The focus of email marketing is retaining customers you already have in addition to reaching new ones. It’s an older but very effective technique to build the awareness of your brand, encouraging repeat purchases and keeping your company top of mind.
An important aspect of email marketing is refining and developing campaigns, as well as building an audience. Much like content marketing, email marketing has an objective of providing useful information to customers. Otherwise, people will hit the unsubscribe link. Many businesses are considering sources such as bestemailmarketingsoftware.com to find software that will save time and effort on the management, planning and execution of a marketing campaign.
The idea is that these users might not need your product or service at this point, but they’ll remember your brand as a place to go when the time is right. That thought process is what encourages customers to select your brand when they are ready to make a purchase.
4. Social Media Marketing
The reason businesses turn to social media marketing is down to the effectiveness of increasing conversions and brand awareness. You could use one or several social media channels like Facebook as part of a marketing campaign, depending on the platform preferences of your target audience.
Here are some examples of the most popular channels used for this digital marketing activity:
On top of using social media to market your business, this activity often has an advertising focus too.
5. Video Marketing
Companies use video marketing to increase their reach, they expand their operations and grow their revenue. Similar to content marketing and email marketing, videos are created to provide valuable videos that inform, entertain and engage your target audience.
Here are some examples of video marketing:
A few types of videos for video marketing include:
- Instructional videos
- Video announcements
- Behind the scenes footage
- Event details
Regardless of the type of videos you build, you are working towards creating increased awareness of your brand to your target customers. Like content marketing, social media and email, this marketing activity can lead to valuable conversions down the line.
6. Pay per click advertising
Pay per click uses an auction-based system to create a form of advertising.
PPC allows you to bid on keywords that you want your business to rank for, and the ad will appear when your keyword is identified in a user’s search. Ads appear above organic listings at the top of SERPs, and if a user clicks on your ad, you will pay a fee for that click.
In a nutshell, you only pay for the results, not the ad space, which is another great way of getting your products in front of potential customers and create more sales.
7. Voice search optimization
VSO is becoming a popular form of digital marketing as your business can use existing or new content for voice search, with the intention of earning your spot in position zero of Google’s results page. This technique uses voice assistants like Amazon echo to respond to voice searches. Say a user asks ”How do I build a computer?” Amazon or Siri would display a search results snippet (where your business could appear).
8. Affiliate Marketing
Affiliate marketing works the opposite to PPC marketing in that an advertiser does not pay a fee for traffic, but instead pay per conversion. The risk to the advertiser is lessened, but the fees are often higher. Bloggers and high-traffic websites usually opt for affiliate marketing to make money by selling other people’s services to their own audience.
9. Radio Advertising
Radio ads are breaks in between radio station music, advertising a car or a cleaner, for example. Often these ads are entertaining, while others are annoying, but there is plenty of room to include this within a digital marketing strategy.
10. TV Advertising
TV ads take the space between your favourite TV shows or movies. Although many try to avoid TV ads like pre-recording shows, there is still plenty of marketing success in using TV advertising.
We hope we’ve given you some insight into the various digital marketing channels available, but if we’ve missed any important activity drop us a line in the comments!