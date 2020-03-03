6 Designer Sneakers Worth Splurging On

When we think about investment pieces, sneakers are probably the last thing to come to mind. Most people stick to those adorned in stars, stripes, and swooshes that will eventually tear or fade away before being demoted to garden duty. But what about those that are sketched and stitched by the world’s most renowned fashion houses?
Are designer sneakers ever worth their exorbitant asking prices? The short answer is that it depends. Some are hardly discernible from your average pair of fast-fashion sneakers while being tenfold the price. But there are a number of designer kicks that are worth their weight in gold, be it for their timeless style, expert craftsmanship or resale value.
With a bit of care, you can easily make the right pair a lasting investment that will elevate your ensembles for years to come. Here are 6 designer sneakers that guarantee a guilt-free splurge.
OFF-WHITE x Nike
Nike’s fruitful partnership with Virgil Abloh’s luxury label was one of the biggest fashion events of the decade, putting a highly sought-after collection of sneakers into the hands of a lucky few. Of the initial ten that received the OFF-WHITE treatment, the Jordan 1 and Air Force 1 stand out as flagships of the pack.
Both silhouettes are unrivaled when it comes to their presence in the sneaker world, so it should come as no surprise that every size was out of stock within seconds of release. The resale market will have you giving out a pretty penny to lace up your own pair – but if you do decide to pull the trigger, it’s safe to say you’ve made a wise investment.
Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Zebra
Of all the colorways to grace the second generation of Kanye West’s iconic sneaker, “Zebra” has arguably remained the most desirable. Black stripes and red lateral branding look right at home on the white Primeknit upper, while the clear Boost midsole reminds onlookers that you’re stepping out in comfort.
Thanks to numerous restock releases, you don’t need to pay a hefty sum to get your hands on a pair. But if you happen to snag one at retail price, a decent return awaits on the resale market.
Givenchy Urban
The Urban sneaker isn’t flying off shelves or fetching sky-high resale prices, so why does it make the list? The first reason is its top-notch leather construction, which will remain intact for as long as you own them. This is also true for their clean, timeless and versatile design that stands no chance of going out of style any time soon.
In addition to a range of other Givenchy sneakers, you can find the Urban in a number of different colorways on SSENSE. The online store houses a massive collection of garments, footwear, and accessories that won’t have you waiting long before arriving at your door. Their blog is also a great place to stay informed and up-to-date with all things fashion.
Balenciaga Triple S
The notorious Triple S was met with equal amounts of praise and ridicule when it first stomped onto runways in January 2017. It sparked many a discussion and remains the most memed piece of footwear to ever hit the shelves. Despite negative reception, the Triple S became an instant classic, leaving a noticeable footprint on the sneaker industry.
Its wild colorways and otherworldly proportions were a clear inspiration for countless sneakers that followed. The Triple S broke the years-long streak of minimalist, low-profile silhouettes in favor of maximalist design elements that demanded attention.
With everyone clambering over each other to get their hands on a pair, you don’t need an expert to tell you that the Triple S is a worthwhile investment, if not purely for the sake of owning an iconic piece of sneaker history.
Common Projects Achilles Low
The plain white sneaker is a fashion must-have for which there is no shortage of options. Some noteworthy renditions include the Adidas Stan Smith, Nike Air Force 1 and Gucci Ace. But if you’re looking for the ultimate version of this footwear staple, look no further than the Achilles Low.
Despite not having the century-spanning heritage or sporting pedigree of the aforementioned sneakers, the Achilles Low has managed to set the benchmark for minimalist sneakers. The buttery Italian leather upper, sleek silhouette and iconic gold branding make these luxury kicks a versatile investment that you’ll never grow tired of.
Balenciaga Speed Trainer
Balenciaga’s Speed Trainer doesn’t have a fancy leather upper – or even laces for that matter. But what it lacks in craftsmanship, it makes up for with the masterfully-designed silhouette that gives the sneaker its sleek, versatile and recognizable look. It’s also pretty comfortable and can be picked up in just about any color combination.
