It is likely you will be filled with excitement about the prospect of moving into your new home. After all, it could provide you with a fresh start, can open the door to new opportunities, and it will allow you to put your personal stamp on a property.
Yet, is also common to feel overwhelmed at times, as there will be many documents to read, contracts to sign and processes to complete before you can start afresh at a new address.
So, by the time you receive the keys, you might be struggling with a lot of stress and tension in your body. To combat any negative feelings, read the tips below on how to de-stress after moving home.
Enjoy plenty of sleep each night
Moving home may cause many sleepless nights, as your mind might be racing with the many actions you need to complete, such as redirecting mail, changing your locks and updating your energy suppliers. You also might be tempted to wake early or go to bed late in order to deep clean a room, or give your new home a lick of paint.
Unfortunately, this could cause stress to build up inside your body and lead to you burning out. To banish tiredness, increase your energy levels and support your mental health, you should aim to enjoy between seven to nine hours of sleep per night.
Regularly take a break from your task list
Rather than succumbing to the stress of moving home, you must take regular breaks to relax your mind and body. For example, treat yourself to a cup of tea or coffee after tackling a couple of boxes, or grab a spot of lunch in between mopping your flooring or repainting a wall.
A first night box
Moving day can be both physically and emotionally draining. After all, you might have found it painful to say goodbye to your old home, and you will likely have completed multiple tasks throughout the day that could have drained you of all energy. It might, therefore, be beneficial to pack a box of items that will provide both you with some comfort on your first night.
For example, once the moving boxes have been unpacked and you have settled down for an evening, you could open up the box filled with superb treats just for you, such as a scented candle and/or a fragrant bubble bath. Look for objects that will help you and your other half to relax and settle into the new address. It is a sure-fire way to life your mood after a long, hard day of unpacking and cleaning.
Catch up with a friend
While you might be eager to tackle a home improvement project or spruce up your new space, it might be beneficial to take a step back from the chaos to enjoy some mental clarity. To put a little distance between you and your new home, you could always meet up with a friend for a coffee or dinner to laugh, chat and distract your mind from your never-ending to-do list.
Do something fun
Stress can quickly take its toll on your mind and body, especially as you will have been busy organizing mortgage agreements, moving boxes, cleaning a property and adjusting to your new normal. Rather than allowing your stress levels to get the best of you, you must look for ways to relax and unwind.
You should do something fun to take your mind off your growing to-do list. For example, you could play a fun board game with, such as Monopoly or Risk, or you could have some fun on your smartphone, such as enjoying free spins on a slot machine online. You also could watch movies on Netflix or catch up with the latest celebrity gossip. There is bound to be a form of entertainment to keep your mind off the different home improvement projects that you need to tackle.
Go for a walk in the outdoors
Walking can be an effective stress management technique, as it could provide you with both physical and mental space away from your stressors. If you are struggling to adjust to your new home or feel overwhelmed at the sheer number of tasks you need to complete, it might be beneficial to take a stroll across your neighborhood or through a local park.
By doing so, you could lower your stress levels and gain a new perspective on your circumstances. So, you will feel mentally and emotionally prepared for every task or obstacle that comes your way.
Enjoy a well-deserved pamper session
After spending your days scrubbing surfaces, decorating your property and fixing various household problems, you might struggle with tiredness and a low mood. A little self-care could, however, restore your physical and emotional health, so you will feel ready to tackle every task on your list.
For example, you could:
- Submerge yourself in a hot bubble bath
- Treat yourself to a manicure and/or pedicure
- Meditate
- Read a good book
If money and time allows, you could even book a relaxing spa day to enjoy a full body massage and/or facial, which could make you feel like a brand-new person.
Ask your loved ones for help
Take some of the pressure off your shoulders by asking your loved ones for helping when moving into a new property. For example, your friends or relatives might be more than happy to lend a helping hand to transport boxes to your new home or redecorate a room.
Conclusion
As you will have spent a substantial amount of time saving for a down payment, organizing mortgage contracts and packing up boxes, it makes perfect sense that you might feel much stress once you finally move out of your old home.
However, transitioning into a new property should be an enjoyable experience, which is why you must care for both your mind and body throughout the process. The above options could, therefore, help you to decrease tension in your body and support your emotional wellbeing, so you can look back on the experience with a smile.