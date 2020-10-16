Cost-Effective Ways to Recruit Overseas Workers in 2020 and Beyond

Companies from the US have been recruiting international employees for decades now, and throughout those decades, various problems have popped up every now and then, making a smooth transition difficult for international businesses. However, with the passage of time and the necessary negotiations, the pathways have not closed for international recruitment completely.
Things started to change due to political tussles between the US and China, which became apparent in 2019. However, things took a turn for the worse once the Covid-19 pandemic broke out. Everything ceased for a while during the first few quarantines, forcing international business to come to a complete halt for the first time in more than 40-50 years. Fortunately, that time is behind us, as the powers that be have realized that complete lockdowns are an unsustainable strategy against a virus that does not have a deadline.
Restarting of the Economy and International Recruitment
Now that various nations such as Thailand and Vietnam have opened their doors to international business expansions once again, the need to recruit local employees is on the rise. It will, of course, take a significant amount of time before we can go back to pre-Covid days, but now is also the ideal time to start looking for cost-effective and safe areas, for those that have international expansion on their to-do list. Keeping all of the current developments in mind, let’s now go through a few key pointers that should make transitioning a business to another country and recruiting the necessary talent there much smoother.
Look to Expand and Recruit in Nations that Have More to Offer Right Now
While the needs of a business will vary widely, depending on the sector that it is catering to, there are a few common rules that apply to nearly all segments that usually have something to gain from recruiting international employees. All of these rules or suggestions are centred around making decisions that would ultimately benefit the business as a whole, as well as the local unit(s). Therefore, you should be looking to recruit from slightly lesser-known nations such as Vietnam or Thailand, which have a lot more to offer right now than their towering neighbour, China.
With strict bans on China, US-based businesses will be able to find more cost-effective options in these smaller, but very well-equipped nations that have no political conflicts ongoing in them, which can affect foreign investments and recruitments in many ways. Given that the situation is not very likely to change for American businesses anytime soon in these parts, employees recruited from these nations are likely going to become trained assets when business begins to boom once again in 2021.
Always Work with a Local Recruitment Agency
This part of international business has not, and will not change anytime soon, even though the target nations for finding cost-effective recruitment options may. For example, if you are looking to recruit without the aid of a recruitment agency in Thailand, it can be very problematic. In the absence of familiarity with the local culture, customs, rules, laws, connections, and language, doing business in Thailand might prove to be particularly difficult for obvious reasons.
On the other hand, you can easily find a top local recruitment agency at nhglobalpartners.com, so that they can take care of the many cross-cultural obstacles on your behalf. New Horizons as a recruitment agency in Thailand well known for not just excellent local talent acquisition, but also for offering flexible recruitment plans, suited for the needs of every client specifically. This makes them one of the most cost-efficient international recruitment agencies operating within the emerging manufacturing giant that is Thailand. Check out their official website for more information regarding what they can offer that may help your company’s foreign recruitment needs in Thailand.
The year 2020 will be a bad year for most industries, but the focus should now be shifted towards 2021. It’s true that the current year is not over yet, and there is no vaccination or cure that is available and approved to be safe as well as effective against Covid-19 right now. However, the remaining months of the year are predicted to see business in general improve and recover, especially in light of the coming holiday season.
It is very important to start building an international workforce right now so that they can help you make the best of what 2021 has to offer. The vaccines will become available by mid-2021, if not sooner, and at that time, business will boom across multiple sectors. Companies with the foresight to recruit, train, and prepare an international workforce that will be capable of handling the pressure next year, will also be among the most profitable, international corporations in 2021 – 22.