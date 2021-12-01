5 Common Dental Issues to Look Out for as You Get Older

As we age, we must take care of ourselves. The first thought for many is looking after our general health. We want to ensure that we are eating well. That we are getting exercise and sleeping enough to keep our bodies healthy.
One aspect of taking care of ourselves we often fail to consider is our teeth. Dental health is equally as important as our overall health. It is important to take care of our teeth to maintain their longevity. It includes creating an oral hygiene health routine, which ensures you brush twice a day, use mouthwash, and floss. Additionally, you must also ensure that you book regular visits to your dentist. They can help you maintain the longevity of your teeth, ensuring that your mouth is clean and healthy.
When you fail to look after your teeth and gums, you put yourself at a higher risk of developing various dental problems including gum disease. The older you get, the more dental issues there are that are common with those your age.
As another year approaches, so does your next birthday. Here are a few common dental health issues to look out for as you get older.
Susceptible To Gum Problems
A common oral health issue amongst older adults is receding gums. Receding gums is when the gum tissue begins to pull away from the tooth. As a result, the base or root of the tooth becomes exposed, making it easier for bacteria to build up. It can then cause inflammation and decay.
Receding gums can be caused by a lifetime of brushing too hard. In addition to this, another cause of receding gums is due to gum disease. Gingivitis is an early stage of gum disease and one of the most common causes of receding gums. It develops when tartar and plaque have built up. The untreated build-up irritates and inflames the gums.
If you spot signs of gum disease, you must book a visit to your dentist. They will be able to confirm if you have gum disease. Also, they can identify other oral health issues you might have.
Visiting a good practice will ensure that any issues you have raised are resolved. Then you can begin treatments to help prevent them from developing.
Higher Chances Of Tooth Loss
Gum disease is one of the primary causes of tooth loss, especially for those 40 and older. Having missing teeth can affect your appearance, which could have an impact on your confidence. Missing teeth can also make it more difficult for you to chew food, and you may even struggle with pronouncing words.
Your ability to chew food will affect your broader health as well. If you have all of your teeth, you do not have to avoid certain foods, which means you can digest the essential nutrients you need for a balanced diet.
Experience Dry Mouth
Older adults are likely to experience dry mouth. Various factors contribute to it happening. It could be due to the medication you are taking, your age and certain health conditions you might have.
Those that suffer from dry mouth have a higher risk of developing gum disease and other tooth problems. As you age, your ability to produce saliva begins to reduce. Saliva helps to remove food debris and other enamel-eating factors caused by bad breath. To help stimulate saliva production in your mouth, you can try chewing sugar-free gum.
Higher Chances Of Cavities
Cavities are caused by bacteria in the mouth, otherwise known as plaque, changing sugars from food into acid. The acid then attacks the tooth enamel, which can lead to cavities developing. Cavities are common in older adults. The reason being is that more adults are keeping their adult teeth for their lifetime. Older adults have a higher chance of experiencing receding gums. When you have receding gums, cavities are more likely to develop at the base of the tooth.
Possible Risk Of Oral Cancer
It is common for those aged 45 and older to have oral cancer. One of the primary causes of developing oral cancer is smoking. The combination of smoking and drinking increases the risk of developing oral cancer.
The Bottom Line
Knowing what signs to look for will help you identify potential problems before they become an issue. It could help you save money in treatments, as well as maintain healthy teeth and gums. Remain diligent with your oral hygiene routine. Brush your teeth and use mouthwash twice a day, more if needed. Don’t forget about flossing your teeth too. By maintaining this routine, you can help yourself avoid these common dental concerns as you get older. Instead, you can enjoy your picture-perfect smile.