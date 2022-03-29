Climate Action Plan: The Foremost Strategies

The challenges and impact of climate change are no longer a problem for the future. It is affecting lives and therefore the problems not only need to be addressed but also must be combated to prevent further environmental damage.
While climate change is a well-versed topic, implementation of the solution requires planning and strategies. In this article we will be discussing climate action plans, strategies, and how they will impact the environment.
Climate Action Plan Strategies: Solutions to Curb Climate Change Challenges
When it comes to discussing strategies of climate change, it is usually divided into two categories – one is an adaption strategy that talks about adjusting in the society and the system and preparing them to withstand the impact of climate change. The second strategy is mitigation efforts which focuses on solutions to remove or lessen the emission of greenhouse gas.
While both the strategies are planned to avert impacts of climate change, based on the variation of geographic location, soil, and vegetation, both the strategies need to be implemented together to ensure a successful climate action plan.
Following are some of the strategies of climate action plan that has been discussed here:
1. Protection of Coastal Wetlands
The marine habitat containing a natural filtration system for water such as mangroves, seagrasses, and salt marshes needs to be protected. They defend the coast from the rising sea levels by acting as a buffer from floodwater, and storms.
With the protection of wetlands, one gigaton of CO2 can be mitigated which in the recovery of the ecosystem by 40%. Countries like Papua New Guinea and Fiji have successfully been able to conserve and support these ecosystems.
2. Raise Aware about Advantages of Sustainable Agroforestry
Land usage has changed from forestry to agriculture. This has led to the emission of 25% of greenhouse gas which proves the present land management requires change. Integration of agroforestry includes trees, shrubs, livestock, and crops. These trees can help in removing 10 times more carbon as compared to a treeless area. The diverse use of land from growing trees to growing crops and keeping animals also helps farmers to enjoy financial gain with an additional income source.
3. Decentralize of Energy Transmission
Variability in climate can have a negative impact on the distribution of electricity and its infrastructure. In addition, the increasing population demands more energy. The energy systems that are centralized are more likely to get affected in case of energy disruption.
The implementation of the climate action plan, which is a decentralized system, is powered with renewable energy. With smaller distribution areas and shorter transmission lines, it is more climate resilient. Usage of low-carbon technologies such as solar panels and batteries has proved to be reliable.
4. Providing Land Rights to Indigenous People
50% of the land is managed by local and indigenous communities, which has a dependency of 2.5 million people. Over generations, these communities have implemented and adapted principles on the basis of traditional knowledge which has helped them in adapting to the changing environment.
The areas they occupy have witnessed a drastic decline in deforestation and have also contributed to conserving natural resources. However, the communities’ legal right is only over one-fifth. It is therefore essential that they have more ownership. This has proved to be a good strategy for climate change.
5. Improvements in Mass Transportation
Global transportation contributes to 72% of CO2 emissions. The climate action plan strategy suggests that a change in transportation infrastructure can help in lowering carbon emissions. In the long term, the change in transportation not only helps in climate change but also provides mobility options for various people who come from diverse income backgrounds. Measures like integrating green stops, heatproof roofs, and solar panels. These measures can help in curbing the impact that climate change brings on the planet.