6 Unique Changes You Can Make To Your Car Without Impacting Your Insurance Premiums

Making your car your own can be a great way to improve your enjoyment of the vehicle. There are many upgrades available, and a lot of what you can do will depend on your budget and preferences. You will also need to consider whether any of your changes will make a difference to your insurance premiums.
Typically, aesthetic changes to the interior of your car won’t have an impact on your premiums unless they hinder or significantly change your ability to drive. Replacing seats in your vehicle, for instance, can potentially raise your premiums. In addition, you’ll need to ensure that any modifications you make are legal and road safe.
Gear Knob
Getting a new gear knob can be a great way to change the look and feel of your car and is unlikely to impact your insurance premiums. You should be cautious when choosing a new gear knob and ensure that you select one that will give you plenty of grip and won’t impact your ability to drive. There are options ranging from novelty to specialist, so ensure you find one that fits with your car’s overall aesthetic.
Sound System
A new sound system for your car is unlikely to impact your insurance premiums unless you opt for a high-end, expensive system that may present a theft risk. Many mechanical businesses offer sound system installation and upgrades, so it is important to choose one that will suit your car’s interior and give you the best possible sound quality.
Private Number Plate
Your own personalised number plate can be a great way to put your individual stamp on your car. You can find plenty of number plates to buy online from reputable sellers like Regtransfers. There are thousands of options available to help you find the perfect fit for your car without increasing your insurance premiums.
Vinyl Wrapping
Vinyl wrapping can be a great way to make significant changes to your car’s exterior without the commitment of a new paint job. They are unlikely to impact your car’s premiums, just as a new paint job would not impact insurance. Vinyl wrapping is a great way to change your car’s exterior quality, using a vinyl cover to quickly change its colour. They can also be easily removed or changed when you feel like something new.
Built-In Touchscreen
Getting a built-in touchscreen for your dashboard can feel like the height of luxury and can potentially be done without impacting your insurance. Since this modification will not affect your ability to drive, it is an excellent option for increasing the value and appearance of your car. It may help to ensure that you can remove the touchscreen from your vehicle when not in use to deter potential thieves.
Dashboard
Changing the material of the dashboard can make a massive difference to the look of your car. Provided the material replacing it is the same size and shape as your original dashboard and professionally fitted, it should not impact your insurance premiums. You could consider switching out the plastic dash for one in a new colour or choosing a different material like wood for a stylish and classic finish.