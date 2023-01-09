Can’t Get Into Your Car? Here Are the Next Steps to Take

Being locked out of your car is an experience that no one enjoys. Whether the keys are lost, stolen, or simply forgotten inside the vehicle, it’s a hassle to deal with and can be quite daunting. However, with the right steps taken in the right order, you can quickly get back on track and be on your way.
What Steps to Take
Here are the 10 steps you can take if you’re locked out of your car:
- Check Your Spare Key: Many drivers keep a spare key in their wallet or purse, so check there first if you’re locked out.
- Call Roadside Assistance: If you have roadside assistance coverage through your auto insurance policy or car manufacturer, call them immediately and they may be able to unlock the vehicle for you.
- Call a Local Locksmith: A professional locksmith can come to your location with specialized tools to open the car door without damaging anything on the car.
- Use a Slim Jim: This tool is designed specifically for unlocking cars, but should only be used by someone who has experience using it safely and carefully – otherwise it could cause damage to the car doors.
- Try to Open the Door with a Coat Hanger: This is a common method of unlocking car doors, but it’s not always effective and could end up damaging the vehicle if done incorrectly.
- Access the Interior Trunk Release Handle: Some cars have an interior trunk release handle that allows you to unlock the door from the inside, even when locked out.
- Check for an Unlocked Window: You may be able to climb through an open window and access the inside of the car, then use the manual door lock button or key fob to unlock all other doors.
- Look for a Hidden Spare Key: Many drivers keep a spare key hidden somewhere on their vehicles in case of a lockout–check around the tires, in the bumper and in any other compartments or hideaways.
- Ask for Help: If you’re locked out, don’t be shy to ask strangers nearby if they can help you get into your car.
Why Calling a Locksmith is Your Best Bet
Calling a professional locksmith is often the safest and most effective way to get back into your car. They will be able to access the car quickly and without damaging anything on the vehicle. Plus, they can also provide you with replacement keys in case you don’t have one or if yours has been stolen or lost.
The average price of hiring a locksmith to unlock your car can vary based on the make and model of your vehicle, but you’ll usually pay between $50-$100 for the service. For instance, a Land Rover car key replacement will cost higher than the same service for a more expensive make and model. It’s worth it for peace of mind knowing that you won’t have to worry about being locked out again.
What Services Do Locksmiths Provide?
Locksmiths provide a variety of services, such as:
- Lost or Broken Key Replacement: A locksmith can come to your location and cut a new key for you.
- Lock Re-keying: A locksmith can change the internal mechanisms of a lock so that it requires a different key to open it.
- Ignition Repair/Replacement: If your car’s ignition is not working properly, a locksmith can repair or replace it to get your car back up and running.
- Door Lock Repair/Replacement: If the locks on your car’s doors need to be repaired or replaced, a locksmith can handle that for you.
- Car Key Programming: A locksmith can also program any keyless entry remotes or key fobs you may have for your vehicle.
These are just a few of the services that locksmiths can provide, so if you’re ever locked out of your car, don’t hesitate to call one for help!