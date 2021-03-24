Can Bingo be Addictive?

Because of the fact that bingo is played in a hall, and is (falsely) often associated as an ‘old people’ sport, its association with gambling and the dangers that surround it often go ignored. But, the fact of the matter is that barbados bingo is absolutely still a form of gambling, and like all forms of gambling, it can be addictive.
Gambling addiction is a lot more serious than some people seem to understand, and as a result of that it can have serious psychological impacts on those who become hooked. Often, we associate gambling addiction with sports betting, poker, slots etc., however there are many people out there who are addicted to bingo as well.
But, what exactly are the risks of becoming addicted to bingo, and how do we prevent ourselves from getting ourselves into that position in the first place? Or, if we do feel ourselves becoming addicted, how exactly do we break the cycle?
Impacts of Bingo Addiction
There are a lot of psychological problems that can arise as a result of addiction to bingo. Perhaps the most obvious of these, and the ones that we hear about the most, are anxiety and depression from spending money that you cannot afford to lose.
Lots of bingo players also tend to play late at night, and when one is addicted, this can result in people staying up for hours on end. This will, of course, lead to lack of sleep which, as we all know, has its own psychological problems involved with it.
Bingo addiction can lead to breakdown in relationships due to the secretiveness surrounding it, which leads us on to the first way that we can say is the best to prevent yourself becoming addicted to bingo.
Preventing Bingo Addiction
And that is to speak out. There is nothing to be ashamed of with bingo addiction, and it is better to voice your concerns with someone before letting it get to that point.
As well as this, you can set limits on most bingo sites that stop you from spending any more than a certain amount of money over a certain period of time. If you are the impulsive type of player, or one with an addictive personality, then we fully recommend setting up this filter, even if you do not think you will ever need to use it.
The bottom line is, it is always better to be safe than it is to be sorry.
Breaking the Cycle of Bingo Addiction
If you believe you have become fully addicted to playing bingo, the first thing that you should do is to reach out to your GP. In the NHS, you can be referred to counselling or therapy, or even be prescribed medicines that will assist with clearing the tensions that arise from gambling addiction.
It can be really hard to stop altogether, or to go ‘cold turkey, so you could always try weaning yourself off bingo using the tools discussed above.