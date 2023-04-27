Can a DUI Affect Your Future Career?

Drunk driving has been around for quite a long time. About 4 million people are reported to drive under the influence every year, the numbers changing based on state laws. Some get away with it, whereas others are caught and given a record. A driver that had a DUI will have that on their record for a very long time, even if it only happened once.
The problem is that many people rely on their driving skills to make a living. This brings the problem: how will this affect their career in the future? Will the black mark on your record only affect your driving credibility, or will it affect other areas as well? Well, in this article, we are about to find out.
Is It Difficult to Get a Job With a DUI?
After you have been charged with a DUI, you will notice that it becomes very difficult to plead your case when you apply for a job. It’s an unfortunate reality, but many recruiters frown upon DUIs in your record – even if it’s an isolated incident. This is because even if it happens once, there is a good chance that the offender may do it again.
Many companies, regardless of their niche, do not hire people with a DUI simply because it is considered a crime. If your job requires you to drive a car, then they may unwilling to take that risk with you.
This can be very complicated in states such as Colorado, as you cannot get a DUI expunged from your record. If you live in Denver, for instance, it will take very special circumstances and some very good Denver DUI lawyers to get your offense sealed.
Do You Have to Disclose a DUI at an Interview?
The majority of job applications require that you disclose your criminal records, or at least mention your convictions during the application. Sadly, no matter how small it may seem to you, a DUI is such a conviction.
Many people try to hide this from their potential employees, hoping it will improve their chances of getting employed. However, there is a good chance that your employee may do a background check on you, especially for a sensitive position.
If you are honest about the incident during the interview, they may get past it, especially if it was a one-time offense a long time ago. However, if they catch you in the lie, it will appear as a red flag and you may be immediately disqualified.
Jobs You May Not Get with DUI
Not every job opportunity out there will be closed for you if you have a DUI. However, if your job involves driving, operating machinery, or even taking care of people, your DUI can raise a few questions. It may not necessarily be because of the driving act itself, but because you consumed alcohol at the most inopportune moments.
In other words, the DUI may make you seem like someone unreliable. Aside from jobs involving vehicle operation and driving, here is where a DUI may cause you application troubles.
- Jobs that require you to work with sensitive information or documents
- Jobs as a daycare worker or a teacher
- Jobs in the military or the government
- Jobs in the medical or healthcare fields
Some jobs may have more limitations than others. For instance, if the job you want to apply to deals with sensitive information management, you likely won’t have a lot of driving to do. However, your criminal background may still suggest that you are prone to making mistakes.
What Can You Do?
If you get convicted of a DUI, the most important thing you’ll have to do is cooperate. Don’t try to run from your charge. That said, even if you plan on admitting to the crime, it is best to hire a lawyer first.
Once your DUI gets on your record, there is nothing much that you can do to get it off. Chances are, it will stay there for the rest of your life. However, a good attorney may help you receive a lighter sentence, one where the offense is not added to your record. This can be anything from community service to a rehab program, but it’s still a better alternative than having a permanent black mark on your record.
The Bottom Line
Having a DUI on your record may come with many consequences. Not only may you lose your job because of it, but it may prevent you from applying for the jobs you want in the future. If you are caught driving under the influence, you may want to contact your attorney as soon as possible, as it may help reduce your sentence.