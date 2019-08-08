Home
Loans
Getting the Best Rate for a Loan: Five Helpful Tips

Getting the Best Rate for a Loan: Five Helpful Tips

Last Updated: 8th August 2019 No Comments

If you’re looking to get the best rate on any kind of loan, there’s one vitally important thing you need to know. Interest rates aren’t everything.

Finding loans online

Compare loans from a handful of lenders and you’ll be presented with a whole bunch of different interest rates or APRs. Instinctively, you’ll assume the lowest APR is best.

But what about the additional borrowing costs? What if the lowest APR also attaches administration fees, completion fees, early repayment fees and so on? A low APR is important, but only when coupled with competitive overall borrowing costs.

With that out of the way, we can move on to the crux of the article – how to ensure you get the best possible rate on your next loan. From mortgages to unsecured loans to bridging loans for all purposes, it’s up to you to make sure you get a good deal.

The good news being that it doesn’t have to be particularly complicated – particularly if you follow these five guidelines:

Decide exactly how much you need

Rather than confusing yourself with too many options, work out exactly how much you need to borrow and stick with this figure. There will always be instances where lenders offer lower rates of interest for bigger loans, but do you really need a bigger loan? Even if you end up with a lower APR, you could still end up owing more than you needed to – perhaps even more than you can afford. Decide exactly how much you need and use this figure to compare loan options from as many lenders as possible.

A credit report concept

Get to know your credit score

Assuming you plan on applying for the loan in the near future, there’s not a great deal you can do to improve your credit score short-term. In any case, it’s important to get to know your credit score, which will help you understand your position. If your credit score is high, you’ll enjoy total freedom of choice and can apply just about anywhere.

If it’s anything but immaculate, you’ll want to direct your applications at poor-credit lenders accordingly. With the latter, you’re far more likely to be offered a decent deal at an affordable rate of interest with poor credit.

Use an online loans calculator

Whatever type of loan you’re interested in, it’s worth exploring the available options before applying. Using a mortgage calculator, secure loan calculator or bridging loan calculator, you can enter a few simple details and see how the various options affect interest rates and borrowing costs. Decide whether you’d prefer to repay your loan as quickly as possible or longer-term. Long-term loans typically attach much lower rates of interest, but overall borrowing costs can be significantly higher.

Businessman offers a friendly handshake

Team up with a broker

The average borrower simply doesn’t have the time or the resources to conduct an effective whole-of-market comparison. Precisely why it pays to join forces with an independent broker, who can handle the search process on your behalf.

This can be particularly useful for poor-credit applicants, who may find it difficult to access subprime loan options on the High Street. Working with an independent lender can significantly simplify the process of getting the best possible deal on any kind of loan.

Explore early repayment options

Last but not least, one of the best ways of keeping overall borrowing costs down is to repay the balance of your loan as early as possible. That is, unless the terms and conditions of the loan include excessive fees and penalties for early repayments. This is something that should be explored and discussed before applying for the loan, if you have any intention of repaying it early if possible.

If you struggle to make sense of the complex terms and conditions attached to the loan, ask your broker to explain where you stand in terms of early repayment options.

This article was provided by Donkey.Finance

About The Author

Chris
Chris
More from this Author

I have been writing and editing articles about personal finance since we started MoneyHighStreet.com in 2006. In that time, I have been fortunate to have had a regular broadcasting spot on BBC Radio Essex and have also appeared on BBC Rip Off Britain and ITN. With a family comprising two teenagers, a wife and a bouncy black labrador, getting the finances right is clearly important. It's a privilege to share our tips and experiences to help you manage your money just that bit better.

Add Comment