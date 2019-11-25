Coworking offers many benefits over a traditional office space. Cheaper costs, networking opportunities and varied locations make these flexible environments perfect for all kinds of businesses – from freelancers and startups to small creative businesses.
If you’ve just moved to the UK and you’re exploring your working options in London, you’ll soon discover that there are many coworking spaces to choose from. It’s hard to find an office space that works perfectly for you, and it’s even harder if you’re busy with all the admin of getting settled in a new country, applying for things like your National Insurance (NI) number, and potentially still finding a place to stay.
We’ve done the research and rounded up some of the best coworking spaces in London.
Spaces
Spaces is one of the larger coworking companies operating in London, with over 17 locations and counting. The rental terms are tailored to your requirements, so you can decide whether you need a dedicated desk or even an office of your own.
What’s great about Spaces is that you have access to any of their locations around the world, so you can host clients or work from anywhere.
WeWork
WeWork has a large network of coworking spaces across London. Their focus is on key locations and expertly crafted spaces. Rental prices differ based on your individual requirements and the space you choose.
You can choose to rent a “hot desk” in a shared space or opt for a dedicated desk to leave your equipment in a safe and lockable area. There are also private offices, meeting areas and conference rooms, so you’ve got everything you need for a successful work day.
Fora
Fora coworking spaces mix exceptional design with modern technology. They focus on great service, with concierge teams going through hospitality-style training.
You can choose from your own office, your own desk or an open desk, and they also offer event spaces for presentations, discussions or pitches. Fora even has an app to contact the concierge, book rooms and gain access to your Fora perks.
They have eight spaces in London with more on the way. For example, the Princelet Street location is Fora’s 8th location to open. With a rooftop terrace overlooking the skyline of East London, reading room, cinema room and incredible feature staircase designed by esteemed architect, Piercy & Company, running through the centre of the building, it is the ultimate professional location for creatives wanting to be based in East London.
Huckletree
Huckletree’s locations each focus on specific themes, from public service startups in their GovTech workspace to media, fashion and design in their West London location.
Memberships range from a light option that allows you access for 10 days per month, to a studio option that provides you with a private, customised workspace for your team.
Central Working
Central Working has seven London locations to choose from. They tailor each coworking package to your needs and focus on meaningful interactions with their patrons. Central Working is home to businesses across many categories.
They believe in creating meaningful connections for their tenants and offer a money-back guarantee should you not develop one in your first thirty days working out of their locations.
Get your NI number before you start work
If you’re just getting settled in London from abroad or you’re planning your move to the country, ensure you’ve got your NI number, also known as NINO, before you start work. If you don’t have one, you could be subject to emergency tax rates, which are higher than regular tax.
You can apply for one yourself, but it’s often easier to use a service to apply for NINO online. This can take the hassle out of getting set up in the UK and free your mind to focus on other important things, like choosing your favourite coworking space.