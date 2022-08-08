Balancing Lifestyle and Career Opportunities in Singapore

East Coast Park in Singapore is a haven for those who love participating in a variety of outdoor activities or just enjoy strolling along its 15 Kilometres of beaches. This relaxing seaside environment is ideal for just relaxing with a picnic on the beach, or enjoying the many bars and restaurants that are dotted along the sea front.
Around seven million locals and tourists visit East Coast Park each year, however lucky residents of a new condominium development called Jalan Tembusu residences will be able to enjoy looking out towards East Coast Park from their elevated location in District 15.
The Jalan Tembusu residences will be built within a development of 640 apartments ranging from studio apartments up to 5 bedroom homes, all built to a high standard with smart home features and premium fittings and finishes. All will have 99 year leases and will provide a high standard of luxury living for the fortunate residents.
Smart home features will include remotely controlled devices such as air-conditioners, lights and smoke detectors. This means that residents will be able to use apps on their smartphones to control their home environments from wherever they are. For example, you can turn on the air conditioning in your condo before driving home from the office.
Excellent Facilities within the development
The luxury lifestyle that these apartments offer is enhanced by the range of facilities that will be available to residents within the grounds of the development. A state of the art gym will be available, and other fitness zones dotted around the development will also attract those seeking to improve or maintain their fitness. Swimming pools, tennis courts and a fitness lawn will prove attractive and there will even be a pet lawn for those looking to walk their dogs within the grounds.
Social activities will also be catered for with a club house, BBQ pits and outdoor lounges and pavilions available for social gatherings and parties.
Well connected to transport links
It isn’t just the views and easy access to East Coast Park that will attract buyers to these apartments, as the development is also close to the historic and wealthy Katong area. Siglap is also within easy proximity to the Jalan Tembusu development, so residents will enjoy excellent access to the sea.
Commuters will welcome the fact that two MRT stations on the circle line are within easy reach and drivers are well served by the three expressways that are located nearby. The Jalan Tembusu residences are clearly well served by transport links that will enhance the lifestyle of the residents on the one hand, and allow easy access to the business and commercial areas on the other.
Schools and Colleges
Residents with children will be well served by the plethora of good schools within the proximity of the development. Younger children will benefit from a good choice of nearby primary schools. Older children can attend a range of secondary schools such as Broadrick Secondary, Geylang Methodist and Tanjong Katong, which are also within easy reach.
Those requiring college education or wishing to attend an international school, are also well served within the local area.
Final thoughts
With its eclectic mix of vibrancy, commercial success and easy access to a wide range of leisure facilities, Singapore is an exciting place to live. By combining excellent transport links and easy commuter access to commercial and business areas with a close proximity to the East Coast Park, the Jalan Tembusu residences will appeal to many people seeking a balance between quality of life and their business and career aspirations.