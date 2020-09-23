Home
How to Know If You Are Entitled to Money from a PTSD Claim

Post-traumatic Stress Disorder, or PTSD, describes a range of psychological symptoms caused by a single stressful incident. These symptoms were widely recognised during World War I, when returning soldiers displaying them were said to be suffering from ‘shell-shock’. Now, PTSD is much better understood.

What are the symptoms of PTSD?

The symptoms of PTSD include:

  • Poor concentration
  • Anxiety
  • Irritability
  • Nightmares & Flashbacks
  • Constant recollection of traumatic event
  • Physical effects, like trembling.

In most cases, symptoms of this sort arrive within moments of the stressful event, and fade over time. In PTSD-sufferers, however, they stick around for the long term. They might not develop for months, or even years, after the event – but once they manifest, they’ll persist for a long time.

What do I need to make a claim?

If you’ve suffered PTSD as a result of an event that wasn’t your fault, then you might be entitled to compensation. Perhaps a lack of precaution on the part of an employer created the unsafe environment which made an accident possible. Perhaps another motorist caused a car accident which ultimately caused you to suffer these symptoms.

The list of potential triggers is incredibly varied, stretching from a bereavement to a natural disaster. In every case, to make a claim you’ll need to demonstrate that you are, in fact, suffering from PTSD, and that there’s culpability – that someone else is responsible for your suffering.

Quantifying Problems

Like many mental health problems, PTSD is a disorder whose extent is difficult to convey to people who aren’t suffering from it. We can all imagine what it might be like to break a leg; empathising with someone suffering from a mental health problem requires a little more effort.

Determining exactly how much a PTSD sufferer should be entitled to in damages is the job of a competent solicitor with experience with this area of law. To do this, a diagnosis from a doctor is essential.

You might also claim against financial loss incurred as a result of your being unable to work because of the symptoms. This is something which might be evidenced through a paper trail. Payslips and doctor’s notes can give the case a far greater chance of success. If you’re self-employed, then providing proof of earnings up until the point that the symptoms started to manifest can be very useful.

