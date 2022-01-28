Are Budget Tyres Worth the Risk?

Replacing tyres is something that every motorist doesn’t want to have to do, but unfortunately tyre issues are more common than people may think. Tyres are a relatively large expense for any driver, particularly if you need to replace the whole set. However, they are essential to the safety and performance of your vehicle. A common question that motorists ask is whether to invest in more premium makes, such as Bridgestone tyres, or save money through buying value offerings? Below we explore some of the factors you should consider when deciding between premium and budget tyres.
Cost
Obviously, budget tyres are going to be more affordable for the everyday motorist. Budget options can range anywhere from £30 to £60. Premium brands, on the other hand, will cost you more in the region of £80 and higher. There are mid-range tyres that you can browse too, but most will be £70 per tyre or more. Your decision should really be largely based on your financial situation. For those with less disposable income or limited credit options, budget tyres are likely to be the only ones affordable when replacements are needed. If you can afford higher quality tyres, it is always recommended for a number of reasons – as we explore below.
Safety
Premium tyres are priced as such because they undoubtedly offer a better level of safety and performance on the road. More expensive tyres should reduce your stopping distances, boost your traction and improve your performance in all conditions. While budget tyres are unlikely to make you unsafe on the roads, when it comes down to split seconds and stopping distances premium tyres are more likely to support you in avoiding an accident. In poorer weather conditions, budget tyres are less likely to maintain their grip and traction – which can be scary when roads are icy or wet.
Longevity
Another factor to consider is longevity. Budget tyres, while a cheaper initial investment, aren’t likely to last as long as higher quality tyres from more premium brands. Therefore, you could be costing yourself more in the long term by needing additional replacements down the line. Premium tyres should be lasting you around 10 years or in between 20,000 and 40,000 miles.
Use
The final thing to consider if you are deciding between value and premium tyres is how you are going to use them. If you are replacing a spare tyre, then a budget tyre should do the trick as a temporary replacement when needed. If you are replacing a tyre on your car that you use significantly throughout the year, then it’s usually best to invest more so you get a better return on your investment.