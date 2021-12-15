A Brief Introduction to Progress Claims: What is Progress Claim Finance?

Progress claims are progress-based advances that are made to contractors or subcontractors for progress payments during the course of a construction project. Progress claim finance is an agreement between the contractor and the owner, where the contractor will be paid progress payments by means of financing arranged by progress claim lenders. This blog post discusses what progress claims are, how they work, and other related topics.
What is a Progress Claim Finance
A Claimant that has delivered services to a client may submit an invoice for those services to the Client’s finance department or other designated person or entity, who is then obligated by contract with the claimant to pay for those deliverables. Such invoices are called progress claims.
Claimants must be paid before their invoices can be reimbursed by third parties (e.g., governments). Payment of progress claims tells claimants “your work is done and well-received.”
Various types of organizations need progress claims financing in order to operate; primary beneficiaries include businesses, clinical laboratories, engineers, architects/construction firms, creative agencies (advertising), healthcare providers (hospitals) and government contractors like military construction companies among many others.
Why use Progress Claims finance to fund your project
Using an advance claim process to verify the progress of your project can be a very effective way to finance capital-intensive projects that are managed with good planning.
Advanced claims are an excellent strategy for financing your business if you have lengthy, predictable timelines before you expect to receive repayment. You don’t have to guess about when the money will come in or make decisions about expenditures on faith alone – what is known is that at some point in time there’ll be funds coming into the business. Your projects will likely yield more than just cash revenues since it often feeds some other business objectives, like building contracts and gaining market share.
The process of progress claim financing
Progress claims are defined as the right of a party to be reimbursed for work done or materials supplied on a project. They can be used in construction contracts, manufacturing contracts, and purchase agreements. In progress-payment systems, payments are made on account of substantially completed stages according to custom or contract provision while the work remains in progress.
Halfway through a construction project, if 10 pct of it is complete, then 10 percent of the cost will have been paid out.
Benefits of using Progress Claims finance for your project
The progress claim is a type of financing that records the project milestones and is repaid according to the number of completed milestone stages.
The benefit of progress claims is clear: all payments are recorded in real-time, allowing for full visibility on where funds are going and what they’re paying for. Contractors arrive with their estimates upfront, giving customers complete control over what gets approved and how much money goes to which department.
A benefit of using progress claims financing is that you do not have to worry about managing the risk. In other words, progress claims will front up all or most of your finance requirements for your project and then wait until it’s completed before demanding repayment from you.
Another advantage is not hauling a finance manager which eliminates a lot of administrative hassle for contractors and entrepreneurs alike who need cash fast-high quality reputation loans with the best interest rates!
Drawbacks to using Progress Claims finance for your project
There are two significant drawbacks that need to be taken into consideration before choosing progress claims finance.
The first is that monthly and semi-annual fees and rate penalties can add up, especially if the construction schedule isn’t closely monitored. The second is that project claims data may not tally with other accounting data, making it difficult for management to make informed decisions about budgeting and cash flow. There’s also a third potential drawback: progress claims financing makes funding fully available at each milestone completion date, regardless of whether the contractor has earned enough income from the earlier stages of work to cover its current expenses.