An Introduction to a Functional High: Delta 8 THC

Delta-8 THC is an alternative to THC derived from the hemp plant that likely gives a different high, but one that falls under the Farm Bill’s definition of legal and non-psychoactive.
Delta 8 THC is a powerful isomer of CBD. This rare phytocannabinoid is found in the hemp plant at a small percentage of 0.1% but can be produced synthetically to create a potent formula that can be derived from either hemp or marijuana plants. Whether derived naturally or synthetically, Delta 8 THC offers a host of benefits to those looking for an alternative to CBD or other full-spectrum cannabis products.
What Does Delta-8 THC Do?
Delta-8 THC is a hybrid of CBD & Delta-9 THC. Under the tongue, rare delta 8 THC effects such as lightheadedness, and euphoria may occur. Delta-8 THC has only been tested on a few human subjects in scientific studies. Therefore, little is known about its long-term safety, its consumption at high doses, or its medicinal effects. However, since it is found in natural cannabis and has a chemical similarity to Delta-9 THC.
What’s a Safe Source of Delta-8 THC?
Delta-8 THC products are carefully tested for impurities. We especially pay close attention to Delta-9 THC, which is hard to separate out, and other undesired byproducts that may result during the chemical conversion process.
The active ingredient in Delta 8 THC is tetrahydrocannabinol, a cannabinoid found and synthesized from marijuana or hemp product that’s derived from the hemp plant. Delta-8 THC is an analog of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), which is the main psychoactive compound in cannabis. Delta-8 THC is different from Delta-9 THC, an almost identical molecule that is the most commonly known and sought-after psychoactive compound in cannabis products.
Is Delta-8 THC Federally Legal?
Delta 8 THC (delta 8 tetrahydrocannabinol) is a psychoactive cannabinoid that is federally legal as long as it is extracted naturally from hemp. delta 8 THC can be purchased in states that have not legalized marijuana recreationally with 100% certainty.
Delta-8 Provides a Functional High
Delta-8 is a “high” that’s more relaxed and mellow, making it a great alternative to the feeling of Delta-9 (what we’ve come to know as cannabis). Some may describe this form of high as less anxiety-producing. It’s also more clear-headed than CBD, while still taking away aches and pains.
Most people who get high with Delta-8 THC don’t feel like they are getting “high” at all. In fact, it’s more of a buzzy, or relaxed feeling. For those who want to get high and remain functional, Delta-8 is here to handle all of that. There is a common misconception that the lesser-known cannabinoid Delta-8 gives you the same effects like the infamous illegal drug delta-9 THC.
Where to Buy Delta 8 THC?
