Advanced Crime Analytics – An Indispensable Tool for Integrated Border Security Management

Border security and management has become a key talking point for governments across the globe. Globalization has created a ‘borderless world’ wherein the decisions made by a single country do not stay contained within its territorial boundaries. While it has a positive impact on the global community, there is negative side to it as well.
Crime, for example, is no longer the sole concern for the country of its origin. Criminal organizations are taking advantage of an interconnected world to spread their influence. More often than not, criminal groups from different countries join hands to increase their profit margins. In view of the unfolding situation, integrated border security management solutions are being sought after by governments.
The times are a-changin’
One of the most effective measures to increase border security while reducing costs lies in adopting solutions like Advanced Crime Analytics (ACA) offered by companies like Wynyard Group and Hexagon that specialize in integrated border security. Predictive analytics software can provide an upper hand to law enforcement agencies (LEAs) when dealing with matters of national security.
The nature of crime has taken a significant turn as traditional crimes are being discarded for complex offences like cyber-crime and transnational organized crime (TOC) rings. Consequently, law enforcement agencies have had to adopt innovative and modern approaches to address these problems. The stage is set for solutions like Advanced Crime Analytics to lead from the front.
Leveraging the digital prowess of these solutions allows for the speedy resolution of conflicts. Companies like Wynyard Group that have considerable experience in developing integrated border security solutions, have tailored their offerings to address this issue.
The ability to store and classify a gigantic amount of data and produce actionable data points is a huge plus for any LEA when it comes to smart border management. Patterns and predictive analytics permit agencies to deploy resources precisely where they are needed, cutting down on avoidable costs.
Availability of software like Advanced Crime Analytics allows agencies to receive real-time date telemetry and act on it immediately. This reduces expenses as problems are handled on the go without the need to wait for extensive periods to obtain data analysis.
Making a difference
Adoption of integrated border security solutions can help with smarter border management. Predictive analytic models and algorithms used by such solutions provide agencies with potential indicators of say, an infiltration attempt. Agencies can then prioritize such events accordingly, leading to a more efficient utilization of resources at hand.
Additionally, the solutions offered by companies like Hexagon and Wynyard Group have the added benefit of improving monitoring capabilities while reducing risk to authorities. Not all events require a high priority response. Without digital solutions like Advanced Crime Analytics, an event may illicit an excessive response from LEAs which may pose some inherent risk to responding officials. ACA eliminates these avoidable circumstances by providing agencies with a clear picture of the situation and the appropriate measures to be taken herein.
Global agencies have already adopted such software in their daily operations, although a significant gap exists in their implementation across countries. South East Asia is a region where solutions like Advanced Crime Analytics can make a massive difference. The region is facing a serious issue of TOC groups operating with impunity. Adoption of smart border management solutions will help LEAs in this region address this unsettling development. Given the cost-effectiveness of such programmes and the amount of resources in terms of man-hours they help save, predictive data analytics has a prospective future when it comes to integrated border security solutions.