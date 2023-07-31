A Lack of Financial Literacy is Costing Brits Dearly

Imagine losing £2,850 each year due to a lack of understanding about financial basics. That’s the startling reality facing the average UK household, according to a recent study by Allianz. Fast-forward 10 years, and the lack of financial literacy could hit an astronomical £40,647.
These figures underscore the enormous financial impact of inadequate knowledge about aspects like interest rates, inflation, and investment risks and returns.
Key Points:
- New research by Allianz indicates that a lack of financial literacy could cost each UK household up to £2,850 annually.
- Over a 10-year duration, households could lose out on approximately £40,647, compared to those with robust financial knowledge.
- The study reveals that 26% of the UK population lacks essential financial skills, while only 16% show high financial literacy.
- High financial literacy could earn individuals an additional £3,274 annually, which, over 30 years, amounts to £233,720.
- Confidence gaps exist, especially among women and younger generations, highlighting the need for financial literacy programmes.
The State of Financial Literacy in the UK
From the survey of over 1,000 UK participants, a concerning 26% demonstrated what Allianz terms as ‘low financial literacy’. Although 58% sit in the average range, only a small fraction, 16%, exhibit high financial literacy. This distribution aligns with most of the other countries in the study. Alarmingly, two-thirds of all participants felt their knowledge of financial markets was below average.
|Literacy Level
|Percentage
|Low
|26%
|Average
|58%
|High
|16%
The Benefits of Financial Knowledge
If the importance of financial knowledge isn’t compelling enough, consider this: High financial literacy could boost your annual income by an extra £3,274. That’s equivalent to more than four months of the average UK mortgage payment. If you extrapolate this over 30 years, you’re looking at a staggering £233,720.
Ludovic Subran, chief economist at Allianz, commented that low financial knowledge hurts. Over long investment periods, it can cost you a fortune. However, the bright side is that making smart financial decisions is not complex. Basic knowledge and skills can encourage people allow to progress from a low to average financial literacy to a better financial future.
A better understanding of how interest rates affect mortgage payments and how credit card debt can escalate, form an important part of financial literacy. This reduces the chances of financial problems occurring whilst helping people make good use of their money with savings accounts.
The Confidence Crisis
Beyond financial knowledge, confidence plays a significant role in decision-making. A worrying 74% of British women reported a lack of confidence about their financial situation. The survey further found a higher prevalence of low financial literacy among women (35%) than men (17%), suggesting a gender divide in financial confidence.
The generational gap further complicates the financial literacy landscape. The study found that financial knowledge grows with age, with Baby Boomers (21%) being more financially literate than Gen Z (6%) and Millennials (11%) combined.
|Generation
|Literacy Level
|Baby Boomers
|21%
|Gen Z
|6%
|Millennials
|11%
How to Improve Financial Literacy
Improving financial knowledge in the UK faces many challenges, requiring both systemic changes and individual effort. Education is a key component with schools and universities playing an important role in integrating financial literacy into lessons and lectures.
Equally, adults should proactively seek to expand their knowledge, utilising the wealth of resources available online – from free courses and webinars to informative blogs and podcasts. Financial institutions, too, have a part to play by offering clear, comprehensible information about their products. T
To consolidate this educational approach, practical experience is essential as regular budgeting, saving, and investing can turn theoretical knowledge into practical skills. Discussions about money amongst families and friends can help widen financial knowledge, which improves financial success with society.
Patricia Pelayo Romero, Senior Economist at Allianz and co-author of the study, echoes this by commenting, “Financial literacy programmes should focus on more than numeracy skills. Confidence building should be the first step, especially for women and young people”
Allianz’s Approach to Boosting Financial Literacy
Addressing this issue, Allianz has unveiled its Financial Literacy hub, a comprehensive online platform. It provides accessible information, interactive budgeting tools, and free coaching from Allianz experts. The initiative aims to fill the financial literacy gap and level the playing field for everyone.