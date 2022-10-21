How a Labor Management Tool Can Increase Operational Efficiency in Restaurants?

Managing a restaurant is no easy task, whether a small eatery or a fast-food chain. A restaurant manager is entrusted with several responsibilities, including resolving team disputes, hiring new employees, managing finances, assessing team performance, and streamlining operations.
Handling these takes a lot of time, money, and resources, all of which you could spend in areas like employee engagement, coaching staff, or even spending time with your family.
One of the best ways of saving time and money on staffing and increasing productivity is taking the help of an intelligent labor management tool like Dolce, software offered by a company specializing in software, payment, and POS solutions. Using the software has several advantages: spending less time on labor management and increasing operational efficiency.
But how does it help with restaurant management, and what are the various things you must know? Read on to find out.
Benefits of using a labor tool in restaurants
Using a labor management solutionhelps restaurant managers to integrate various functions that have traditionally been fragmented. Besides assisting them in preventing compliance-related issues, it helps improve employee experience and retention. Here are the several benefits you should know.
It helps you save time and increase profits
This software helps simplify multiple tasks by combining scheduling, time-keeping, and real-time sales from your POS into a single screen containing the necessary information.
Viewing projected sales and labor simultaneously with actual sales helps you avoid overtime and understaffed shifts and maximize profits. Other advantages include:
- Budgeting and scheduling labor.
- Viewing and editing time punches against scheduled employee shifts.
- Managing multiple locations from a single place to get an overall idea of your operations.
Helpful for managers and employees
The labor tool also benefits the restaurant’s employees, besides helping you as the manager. It significantly increases employee retention by managing tip distribution, sick leave, paid time off, and shift trading.
It also helps your employees save the hassle of multiple clock-ins by clocking into a single system.
Payroll preparation becomes simpler
Preparing a payroll takes considerable time because even the slightest error could lead to complications. Using a tool for labor management makes it simple to review the payroll information and send it to your payroll provider with one-click integration. You can also export the gratuity directly to the employees’ payroll or pay cards.
Avoid compliance issues
The tool also helps you avoid compliance issues, irrespective of the technicalities of the local labor compliance laws or scheduling. It enables you to save on labor costs by restricting early or unscheduled clock-ins, letting you keep track of those efficiently.
The software solution complies with clock-out questions, letting you know whether employees have taken their mandatory breaks or temperature checks.
Ensures greater transparency
According to various studies, most restaurant employees quit their jobs because of inflexibility in their schedules and poor communication with the managers. The management tool lets your employers access their schedules and maintain contact from anywhere, irrespective of location.
Furthermore, it centralizes the PTO, and sick-time requests, make any changes in the schedule and conveys any necessary information through a single platform.
A labor management tool simplifies the labor management process and increases operational efficiency. It helps you carry out the restaurant’s several responsibilities as a manager without investing excessive time and resources. From managing schedules to ensuring transparency, it is the best labor management solution available.