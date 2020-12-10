7 Vital Elements for the Future of Work

The way we work has seen a huge amount of change over the years. Of course, technology was integral to many businesses prior to 2020, but this year there has been an unprescendented acceleration in automation. We’re now seeing a mass expansion in the uses of virtual spaces for everything from work and socialisation to conferences and concerts. With this comes many challenges for business owners that have to consider to run their businesses effectively.
Don’t Be Afraid Of Automation
When looking at the future of work it is clear to see that automation is becoming a huge part of modern society. With many wondering how they will be able to navigate this, the use of AI, computer software and a streamlined supply chain will all aid in the growth of businesses moving forward whilst changing the future of the working environment.
Improving Relationships With Customers
Along with automation, there is an opportunity for you to improve the relationship that you have with your customers. With nearly 50% of customers now shopping on mobile phones when compared to in-store building your website to withstand the increase in traffic, this will revolutionise the future of the working environment to match changing behavioural changes.
Implementation Of Cloud Computing And IOT
Another way that the future of work is set to change is the use of cloud computing to increase productivity during this unexpected period of remote working. With the Internet allowing you to keep the business connected and cloud storage allowing for important documents to be stored and accessed remotely, cloud business solutions are likely to play a huge role in the future of work for several businesses.
Consider If You Need A Physical Office
The Coronavirus pandemic has also had a significant effect on the future of work as it has seen a total of 46.6% of people begin working remotely for the first time. This has changed what is considered to be the normal working environment for many businesses that are now determining whether or not they need an office in order to work productively.
Could VR Be A Changing Point For Online Training?
Online training is another element that is set to change moving forward as the implementation of VR could revolutionise not only training for your employees but also the future of international business meetings for much larger corporations. Though this is only in the early stages of implementation at this time, there is a vast amount of potential in the future of technology.
Limitations Surrounding Fully Remote Working
When considering moving to remote working for the future of the working environment, you must consider some of the limitations that could come along with this. With some employees having less than a desirable internet connection and outdated equipment, this can present its own challenges when it comes to enabling employees to work productively from home.
Consider Adapting Job Titles For This
The final element that is due to change in the future of the working environment is adapting job titles. With many new smaller team opportunities within larger corporations, this could be the perfect opportunity to implement new job roles and change up the daily operations of your business moving forwards.
The future of work is set to see a huge upwards trend in automation moving forward that could revolutionise not only supply chains but also the daily operations of your business. Which of these elements will you be implementing within your business moving forwards.