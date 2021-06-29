7 Traits to Be a Successful Engineering Manager

As an engineering manager, your job is to carry out the best practices for development and design and provide coaching and guidance to your employees. It also is your responsibility to coordinate your team of employees with the vision of the company, as well as hire qualified candidates for your team.
To run a successful company, the work culture of your organization should include curiosity and harmony. This may seem like a lot, but these are some of the qualities of successful managers in any field. Here are seven traits to possess in order to be a successful manager, in the engineering field or another field.
1. Abstain from Assumptions
As a manager, there are certain assumptions that you should have of your employees. They should know the basics of the industry they’re working in, but don’t assume that they know everything (unless stated in the job interview). Not everything is obvious, so it’s important for your team members to know what exactly to do and when to do it.
2. Attention to Detail and Responsibility
No matter which field of engineering you’re in, attention to detail is essential to the work of the job. Small mistakes can have huge consequences, and these consequences usually fall on the manager. This is where being responsible comes into play. Managers know that they are the leaders of their team and that the team reflects the manager and the company.
3. Communication is Key
As leaders of an entire organization, engineering managers must have excellent communication skills. Not only are they communicating with employees, but they are also likely to be communicating with outside services and consumers. They are also the ones conducting job interviews for potential employees. Communicating job specifications and company policies is important for employee comprehension.
4. Delegation and Decision-Making
Assigning specific tasks to certain workers is another essential trait of a successful engineering manager. Delegation involves assigning responsibilities and duties to other team members, as well as other services that may better handle certain tasks. For example, an engineering manager may choose to rent a fleet of trucks from a truck rental company to carry important equipment to and from different sites, instead of using personal vehicles. Delegation and decision-making go hand in hand.
5. Encouraging
Good managers never discourage other team members from certain tasks. Instead, they should delegate tasks that play upon each employee’s strengths but can also challenge them a little. It is important to believe in each of your team members and challenge them, but not to the extent where you know giving them a certain task will result in numerous mistakes. A good engineering manager should help strengthen the weaknesses by gradually building skills instead of pushing them into difficulty.
6. Leadership and Motivation
Managers are the leaders of their teams. It is usually the manager that gets the team excited and motivated for a particular project, no matter what the level of difficulty is. Employees should be able to look to their managers as inspiration when tackling a difficult task. Engineering managers with excellent leadership skills are known to lead by example in addition to delegating tasks.
7. Never Be Afraid to Ask for Help
Even managers can get stumped and be in need of some help. After all, managing your employees should be more like leading them, with you as the manager being the leader of the team. A team works together and helps everyone out, even if the one in need of help is the team leader. This ties back to everything from responsibility to leadership.
Many of these traits are good for an entire team of workers to have. In any workplace, it’s important for all members of the team to possess traits that will encourage communication, responsibility, encouragement, and motivation. The entire team must work together in order for the company to succeed.