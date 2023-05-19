7 Common Types of Construction Accidents

With its high number of accidents occurring every year, construction is one of the most dangerous industries to work in. According to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, one in five worker deaths happens in the construction industry in the US. So, it doesn’t come as a surprise that in Newburgh, New York, a city with a long-standing history of construction work, the risk of construction accidents is pretty high. With new buildings and infrastructure projects constantly being built or renovated, the number of construction accidents in Newburgh has been on the rise, with many workers suffering serious injuries or fatalities as a result.
Some of the contributing factors to the high number of construction accidents in Newburgh include a lack of proper training, inadequate safety measures, violations of safety regulations, and using defective equipment. Additionally, the shortcuts taken due to the fast-paced nature of construction work can increase the risk of accidents.
If you work in the construction industry in Newburgh, it is necessary to know the potential hazards and take preventative measures to keep yourself out of harm’s way. Such measures include wearing appropriate safety gear, following safety protocols, and reporting any safety concerns to your supervisor. However, even with these precautions, accidents can still occur. If you have been involved in a construction accident in Newburgh, it is important to seek the help of experienced Newburgh construction accident lawyers so you don’t lose your rights and are justly compensated for your injuries.
The Most Common Types of Construction Accidents in Newburgh
Here are the seven common types of construction accidents that can occur in Newburgh:
1. Falls
Falls from scaffolds, ladders, roofs, and other elevated surfaces are the leading cause of construction accidents. In fact, falls make up more than one-third of all construction-related fatalities.
2. Electrocution:
Construction sites are filled with electrical hazards, such as exposed wiring, faulty equipment, and overhead power lines. Electrocution can cause serious injuries like heart attacks, burns, and even death.
3. Being struck by objects
Workers can be hit by falling objects, such as tools, materials, or debris. Being struck by these objects may lead to severe head injuries and broken bones among others.
4. Being caught in between objects
Workers can be crushed or caught between heavy machinery, vehicles, or collapsing structures, which may result in life-changing injuries or fatalities.
5. Fires and explosions
Construction sites are filled with flammable materials, such as chemicals, gasoline, and propane tanks. Fires and explosions can cause severe respiratory injuries, burns, and other health issues.
6. Over exertion
Construction work can be physically demanding, and workers can suffer from overexertion injuries such as muscle strains, sprains, and other musculoskeletal disorders.
7. Toxic Exposure:
Workers can be exposed to toxic chemicals and substances, such as asbestos, lead, and silica. Exposure to these hazardous materials can cause cancer, lung diseases, etc.
On top of physical injuries, workers are also likely to develop mental health problems like post-traumatic stress disorder and depression. These conditions can be just as horrible as physical injuries and require long-term treatment and support.
Final Thoughts
Take note that construction accidents can happen to anyone, regardless of their experience or training level. Even the most skilled workers can be injured on the job due to faulty equipment, inadequate safety measures, or other hazards. In the event that a family member has suffered an accident, be mindful not to add to their pain by blaming them, as it can only put off their recovery.
In conclusion, the construction industry is one of the most dangerous work environments in the US, with the most common causes of accidents being falls, electrocution, being struck by objects, toxic exposure, overexertion, fires, explosions, and being caught in between objects. If you have been injured in a construction accident in Newburgh, you should seek the help of experienced Newburgh construction accident lawyers as soon as you get a chance. An attorney can help you protect your rights and get rightful compensation for your injuries, medical expenses, and lost wages, so you don’t have to worry about anything other than getting back your health.