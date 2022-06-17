If you have been looking for an area where real estate investing can be profitable, look no further than the United States. With low-interest rates, increasing rebuilding efforts in many states after natural disasters, and a rising population still in need of homes, there is little doubt that real estate investing has become a more popular way to make money.
Whether you want to invest in commercial or residential property, five underrated US cities make great places to build your portfolio.
5 Underrated US Cities for Real Estate Investing
1. Buckeye, AZ
Buckeye is a small town of just under 14,000 residents in the Phoenix Metropolitan area. It is one of the fastest-growing cities in Arizona, with a 22.8 percent increase in population over the last five years.
The city has seen an increase in commercial and industrial property investments that have seen values rise by almost 20 percent since 2012, according to the 2014 figures from Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton’s office.
Continued growth and job growth put Buckeye on the map for investors looking for opportunities in Arizona’s metropolitan areas. The highway accessibility, proximity to Phoenix, and popular real estate options such as Tartesso homes for sale and Verrado homes are just a few things that make Buckeye attractive for investment.
There are many fun local activities like golfing, hiking and birding. This community is a great place to work and raise a family, making it a perfect place to build your investment portfolio. Buckeye homes for sale have an average home price of $330,290.
2. Eagle, ID
Eagle is a small city with just more than 15,000 residents. The city’s proximity to the highway, top-rated schools, and low cost of living make it an attractive place to live and work. Many famous cities like Boise, Pocatello, and Cottonwood are nearby, making Eagle a great place to live.
Several opportunities include serving by the Eagle School District, Recreation Center District, and Hospital District. The cost of a three-bedroom home in Eagle is just $137,000 – well below the national average.
With median household incomes at $52,937 and $32,450 for individuals, according to data from 2013 compiled by Bloomberg Businessweek. There are numerous fun outdoor activities around Eagle, including hiking, horseback riding, and camping.
Last but not least, Eagle is the perfect place to put your real estate investing skills to work with a variety of residential and commercial property opportunities available.
3. Frisco, TX
Frisco is a small suburb west of Dallas that has seen tremendous growth over the past five years. With a population of just more than 1,700 people and a median household income of approximately $77,000 per year in 2013, real estate investors have plenty of opportunities.
While the city has many attractions, including golfing, hiking, and boating, it also has several redevelopment projects to help make Frisco more appealing to investors.
The Cottonwood Creek Redevelopment Project is a recent example that demonstrates how the city is making solid efforts to attract investors and housing development. The two-year project will feature two new towns with 5,000 residential units, additional commercial space, and water parks.
Frisco is viewed as a great investment opportunity due to its highway access, proximity to the Dallas Metroplex, and low cost of living.
4. Alpharetta, GA
Alpharetta is a city of over 80,000 residents in the Atlanta metropolitan area. According to real estate investment research firm Radian.com, with a median household income of $88,250 and median home value of $267,000 in 2013 according to real estate investment research firm Radian.com, this community has much to offer for investors.
The Highway 23-Auburn split is just 15 minutes away from downtown Atlanta and about an hour away from the major cities in North Georgia, such as Chattanooga and Knoxville.
Both residential and commercial developments are permitted at Brookwood Plaza, Gwinnett Place, and the Ashford Commerce Center. There are numerous arts and entertainment opportunities, such as festivals, museums, and live music venues.
Alpharetta is a great place to invest in real estate, whether you are looking for a single-family home or commercial property to make money.
5. Fort Collins, CO
Fort Collins has a population of just over 125,000, making it the second-largest city in the state. Fort Collins is a great place to invest in real estate with a combination of economic factors such as low-interest rates and a solid employment base.
While the cost of living is not the lowest in the nation, there are still many incredible benefits that make Fort Collins one of the best places. This thriving city is located just 35 miles from Boulder, making it easy to travel between jobs and home.
The Adagio on Mountain Town Center (ATC) retail development is located right off I-25, allowing investors to get their feet wet with retail opportunities before professionally investing in real estate. Fun activities such as biking, hiking, and skiing make this an excellent place to spend time with friends and family.
Whether you want to buy a home or start a business, Fort Collins is great for real estate investment.
6. Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma City is a great place to find both commercial and residential properties for investment. With a population of more than 790,000, Oklahoma City is the largest city in the state.
Much of the growth in the city is due to its strong economy with an urban core that has been built up with financial services such as oil and gas industries and energy companies.
Oklahoma City is an attractive opportunity for real estate investors because of its strong employment base and affordable housing. According to Zillow, the median price of a home in Oklahoma City was $128,800 in May 2014, which was well below the national average.
The cost of living index was also lower than in other places such as Las Vegas and Denver. Economic factors and a low cost of living make Oklahoma City a fantastic place for investors. The fun activities for investors include playing golf, shooting guns at the range, and watching the Oklahoma City Thunder basketball team.
Conclusion
Whether you are just getting started on your real estate investing journey or are considering changing your investment strategy, there are fantastic opportunities to find great deals in most of the top cities throughout the country.
Investors who decide to buy residential and commercial properties that provide value will be able to make money with their investments and enjoy a better quality of life in a city that suits their lifestyle
These six cities have something to offer real estate investors, including low rental prices, employment opportunities, excellent schools, and plenty of entertainment. There has never been a better time for real estate investors to find great deals to make money in the short-term and long-term with their investments.
This article is for information and educational purposes only and does not form a recommendation to invest or otherwise. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.