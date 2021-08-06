5 Styling Tips for Moms-To-Be

First of all, congratulations on your pregnancy! We couldn’t be more thrilled for you and have no doubts that you’re going to be an amazing mom. Secondly, when it comes to being a future mom, many things might worry women. This is exactly why we are here to share a few tips that might help you in this journey.
Even before giving birth to their babies, mothers tend to stress out a lot and ignore their own selves to keep things balanced in the family. The biggest thing that to-be mothers need to care about is to prioritize their mental and physical health.
This is going to directly have an effect on the family, especially your future child. Therefore, it is vital to take care of yourself and feel good about who you are. Your body is changing, and you may not have the kind of ideal figure that you always wanted for a few months now, but that’s okay.
It is because you’re beautiful exactly the way you are, regardless of any shape. And today, we’re going to share a few tips which will help you get styled with your cute baby bump!
Comfort is key
Do not for a second think that you have to put in extra effort to look appealing to people, just because pregnancy is not the ideal look that people or society appreciates typically. You not only look great in your natural look but can also style it to look even better.
This is not a coincidence that comfort is vital everywhere, and even getting out of your comfort zone should be what YOU prefer for yourself. Styling is fun, creative, and transforming, and you should do it to feel good about yourself in addition to how you already do.
There are many unique yet simple ways to kick your looks up a notch and feel a huge change!
5 styling tips if you are a to-be mom:
1. Wear hassle-free clothes
Pregnancy is uncomfortable enough for you to layer yourself with clothes that are a hassle to wear and don’t even make you feel good about yourself. Instead, wear clothes that are easy for you to slip in and keep you and your baby bump away from any sort of pressure.
Wearing clothes with fitted belts, elastics, or zippers around the waist can be a bit painful and uncomfortable. When it’s summers, you should go for looks that are light, airy, and contains breathable fabrics. Do not let your body suffocate and sweat endlessly. In winters, go for leather jackets or oversized coats.
They not only look highly chic, trendy, and stylish but also keeps your body comfortable and warm. You can also layer it with a loose turtleneck, some high boots, and a simple necklace to complete the look!
2. Keep a makeup bag with you at all times
If you carry a bag anywhere you go, make sure to keep a few essential makeup items in it to touch up your face in a gathering, or even just for your convenience anywhere. For example, your makeup bag should have 3-4 essential items, like a makeup remover, a travel-sized face powder, lipstick, or a fluffy makeup brush.
These items are enough to touch up your looks anywhere and can be used in more than one ways! For example, you can substitute your lipstick for a quick creamy blush-on if it is in a pinkish shade. You can also carry a small, travel-sized eyeshadow palette and use it as an eyebrow filler or contour your face.
There are a lot of possibilities, so choose the items that can have multiple uses on your skin.
3. When at the beach, go for those beachy waves!
Many women may be insecure about the beachy hair look when they’re on the beach. However, the salty wind that turns their hair wavy and more prominent than their original hair structure looks beyond amazing, and embracing that look will help them achieve the perfect summer look.
Beachy waves go so well with flowing beach dresses. And when you already have a baby bump, that’s the look to steal the show! So stop worrying about tying your hair or taming them from the strong winds. For once, set them free along with your soul.
4. Don’t forget your nails!
With all the details about hair and clothing, it’s unfair to not put nails into consideration. You don’t have to go for fancy nail paints or an expensive manicure (unless that’s what you want, then just go for it!). Simply go for a manicure that will cleanse and pamper your hands, as well as for trim your nails and make them look shiny.
A plain ol’ French manicure is also a perfect fit for all occasions, but that’s your call. Just keep your hands and feet clean, style your nails, and you’re good to go!
5. Hygiene over everything!
The last, but definitely not the slightest thing, is to always stay in check with your hygiene. It is essential to keep yourself clean and tidy. Of course, you can wear the plainest of clothes but still look fantastic if you are well-groomed and not stinking bad.
Remember to take a shower at least on alternate days, trim and clean your body hair, and use deodorant at all times. When out, keep a sanitiser with you and wash your hands frequently to stay away from germs.
Final Thoughts
Being a mom is never easy, and it’s even worse if all that you do is focus on your kids. But, there’s more to life than being a mother, and you should know how to take care of yourself too. So, take complete care of yourself, stay up-to-date with the current fashion trends, and keep your mental health in check.
This will help you feel good about yourself and boost your self-esteem. Being stylish doesn’t have to be a headache, just keep it simple and do what works for you!